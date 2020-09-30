Lemke Land Surveying Joins Parkhill

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkhill and its Board of Directors have announced that the Oklahoma-based surveying group, Lemke Land Surveying, has joined Parkhill, bringing highly specialized expertise in land surveying and geospatial mapping.

Lemke will compliment Parkhill's surveying services across all locations and continue to operate under the Lemke brand.

"Lemke has developed a highly technical, innovative group of experts that will bolster our growing services in traditional land surveying as well as other types of data collection and mapping," said Jay Edwards, Parkhill President, and CEO. "Additionally, the Lemke team has built a reputation across Oklahoma for sustaining long-lasting client relationships through superior customer service. Their balanced focus on expertise and relationships perfectly aligns with our mission of Building Community by creating inventive, relevant built environments across Texas, New Mexico, and now Oklahoma."

Lemke Land Surveying was established in 1994. For 26 years, Lemke Land Surveying has been a firm built on providing high quality, professional land surveying services to municipalities, public and private industries, and construction professionals. Lemke delivers an extensive range of data collection services, including high definition 3D terrestrial laser scanning, unmanned aerial vehicle LiDAR, and georeferenced orthophotography. Lemke also provides integrated geospatial mapping solutions, including developing customized mobile applications and GIS integration across multiple disciplines.

"Undoubtedly, the merging of Parkhill and Lemke significantly compliments both firms," said founder Steve Lemke. "The blending of the two firms is a natural fit. Parkhill's stated mission of Building Community and vision of Transforming Community each perfectly describe the heart and motivation behind Lemke Land Surveying from its inception 26 years ago."

ABOUT PARKHILL

Parkhill, Smith & Cooper Inc. (Parkhill) was established in 1945 and has more than 400 employees in offices across Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Celebrating its 75th year, Parkhill is a multidisciplinary firm that provides comprehensive architectural and engineering design services for a multitude of projects in government, commercial and institutional sectors - including K-12 and higher education, public works, environmental, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, and church facilities. Parkhill's design professionals include architects, civil engineers, interior designers, landscape architects, MEP engineers, structural engineers, and professional surveyors.

