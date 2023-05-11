Lemma appoints Michael Chevallier as Vice President of Sales North America to foster United States expansion

This appointment highlights Lemma's commitment to investing in top talent to drive innovation and growth in the industry.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemma, an independent omnichannel Supply-side platform (SSP) for emerging large-format ads, has named Michael Chevallier as Vice President of Sales- North America. To strengthen Lemma's foothold in the U.S. market, Michael will oversee key business decisions, manage and onboard new supply and demand sources across emerging formats like DOOH and CTV, and provide strategic direction to boost business expansion in the region.

With his extensive experience in the advertising industry, Michael brings valuable expertise to the company's leadership team. His appointment is expected to bolster Lemma's ability to meet the evolving needs of brands and agencies in the competitive digital advertising landscape through its large format ads portfolio.

"Joining Lemma as VP of sales presents an exciting opportunity for me to be part of a dynamic team leading the way in omnichannel advertising. I am committed to contributing my knowledge and expertise towards the growth and success of Lemma, and I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead," said Michael Chevallier.

Michael joins Lemma with over 20 years of experience in the advertising technology space. Most recently, he was Head of Sales with Advisr, where he was instrumental in expanding the company's reach into new markets and driving year-over-year revenue growth. He has held various leadership positions at Rubicon and Magnite where he played a vital role in developing and growing the companies' omnichannel business across multiple channels, including Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), Connected TV (CTV), and Audio. Michael's deep understanding of the industry and his experience driving growth and innovation will be invaluable to Lemma as the company continues expanding its presence in the US.

Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO of Lemma, commented, "Michael's extensive experience in the AdTech industry makes him a valuable addition to our team and will undoubtedly help us strengthen our position as a leader in emerging formats."

"We are delighted to have him on board, and we look forward to his contributions to achieving our long-term strategic goals."

With Michael's appointment and additional strategic hires forthcoming, Lemma is well-positioned to expand its presence in the US market and continue to drive innovation in omnichannel advertising through large-format ads.

