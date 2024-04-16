Lemma Welcomes Matt Mitchell as Associate Vice President for North America

Leveraging his deep expertise in media advertising & ad technologies, Matt will drive growth & market expansion from Lemma's New York hub.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemma, a frontrunner in the omnichannel SSP arena for emerging media, is excited to welcome Matt Mitchell as its new AVP for, North America.

Drawing from a robust background in sales across the dynamic fields of marketing, media, and advertising technology, Matt joins Lemma from Yahoo, where he served as the Platform Director, Advanced TV Sales.

Mitchell's role at Lemma will focus on leveraging his extensive network and expertise to enhance the company's product offerings, develop strategic partnerships with DSP's and agencies, and drive revenue growth. His proven acumen in business growth and cultivating strategic partnerships aligns perfectly with Lemma's mission to bolster its expansion in North America this year.

Mitchell's career is distinguished by his consultative selling approach and a deep understanding of the ad tech landscape. His achievements include significant contributions across renowned organizations like The Trade Desk, Flashtalking, now part of Mediaocean, (previously known as 4C Insights), Nexxen (formerly Amobee), and Yahoo, where he developed cross-platform sales opportunities and spearheaded advanced TV account strategies.

"Given our expansive vision for 2024, particularly in emerging formats and our broader offerings, North America stands as a pivotal market. We are thrilled to have Matt join us. His expertise in advanced advertising technologies, enriches our team's diversity of skills in North America and strengthens our position in the industry." - said Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma.

Mitchell will play a crucial role in advancing Lemma's strategic initiatives and reinforcing its position as a leader in the advertising technology space.

"I'm excited to be part of Lemma and eager to contribute to its transformative journey in emerging media advertising," Matt Mitchell expressed. "Lemma's forward-thinking in omnichannel SSP is crucial for navigating the intricate media environment of today. I look forward to driving our growth and success in North America alongside the team."

In his new role, Mitchell will be based out of Lemma's New York office, where he will work closely with the North American team to expand the company's presence and capabilities in the region.

About Lemma

Lemma is a leading omni-channel platform for emerging formats, offering brands, advertisers, DSP's and media owners unparalleled control, scale, efficiency, and flexibility for driving business growth through emerging media. Our suite of products enables marketers and media owners to unlock the full potential of diverse advertising channels seamlessly. With a global presence and an emerging footprint in North America and EMEA, Lemma's Supply Side Platform (SSP) integrates programmatic buying in DOOH, CTV, and other emerging formats, empowering advertisers to create engaging campaigns that resonate across multiple touchpoints. Elevate your advertising strategy with Lemma and embrace the future of omni-channel success.

