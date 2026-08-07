LEMME ENTERS THE LONGEVITY CATEGORY WITH LEMME NAD+, A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FORMULA FOR HEALTHY AGING AND SKIN RADIANCE

The brand pairs clinically-studied NMN with patented Lutemax SkinGlo ^®and more in a comprehensive daily formula that brings new rigor and relevance to the category.*

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning women's wellness brand known for translating clinical science into supplements women actually want to take, announces the launch of Lemme NAD+ capsules, the brand's first supplement developed to support healthy aging.*

Lemme NAD+ brings together clinically-studied ingredients in one comprehensive daily formula: clinically-studied NMN, Resveratrol and Lutemax SkinGlo®. The result is a new approach to longevity supplementation, one that brings together internal support and beauty-from-within benefits in a single daily formula.*

Lemme NAD+ Capsules.

"Women are thinking about longevity differently than they were even a few years ago," says Simon Huck, co-founder of Lemme. "There has been tremendous innovation around longevity, but very little that connects the science of healthy aging with healthy-looking skin. We saw an opportunity to create a more multidimensional formula, combining clinically-studied NMN to support the body's natural NAD+ production with ingredients that also support healthy-looking skin."

NAD+ is a molecule found in every cell of the body. It's used in essential cellular processes, but the body's natural levels may decline by as much as 50% with age. Lemme NAD+ is formulated with NMN, the building blocks your body uses to produce NAD+.*

"Taking NAD+ directly isn't the most effective approach because the molecule breaks down before it can reach your cells," says Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board-certified OB/GYN and Chief Medical Officer at Lemme. "That's why we formulated Lemme NAD+ with clinically-studied NMN instead. NMN is the direct precursor your body converts into NAD+, and it sits one enzymatic step closer to NAD+ than other precursors on the market."

Lemme NAD+ expands beyond a conventional formula with Lutemax SkinGlo®, a patented, dermatologist-tested blend of antioxidants shown to support skin brightness, even tone and overall complexion. The formula is completed with Resveratrol, a plant-powered antioxidant, and Yüth™ Spermidine, studied for its role in supporting cellular renewal.*

Together, these ingredients create a multidimensional healthy-aging formula designed for women who want rigorously selected, strong science-backed wellness without a complicated protocol.*

Lemme NAD+ capsules will be available on August 11 at lemmelive.com, followed by an exclusive retail launch at Target on August 16.

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SOURCE Lemme