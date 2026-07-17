LEMME INTRODUCES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND SKIN FIRMING & HYDRATING GUMMY RINGS

The first gummy ring vitamin with clinically-studied ceramides, shown to combat fine lines and wrinkles in as little as 14 days.*

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning wellness brand co-founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, is launching Lemme Skin Firming & Hydrating Gummy Rings, the brand's first-ever gummy ring and its newest breakthrough innovation in beauty. Formulated with Ceramosides™, the most clinically studied ceramide extract in the world, Lemme Skin is designed to support the skin barrier by improving skin hydration, supporting firmer looking skin and helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in as little as 14 days. Delivered in a delicious tropical fruit flavored gummy ring, the formula brings together clinically-backed skin science with the playful, craveable experience Lemme is known for.

Lemme Skin Firming & Hydrating Gummy Rings

"Taking care of your skin is important at every age, and I've always believed wellness starts from within," says Lemme co-founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker. "That's why Lemme Skin is one of my favorite launches. I can't wait for everyone to experience our very first gummy ring and make it part of their daily routine."

Ceramides are one of the most essential building blocks of the skin barrier, making up nearly 50% of the skin's protective seal. They help lock moisture in, keep environmental stressors out and support skin that looks smooth, supple and resilient. The catch? As skin ages, the body naturally produces fewer ceramides, which can contribute to dryness, loss of firmness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Lemme Skin helps replenish that support with its Skin Smoothing Complex, featuring Ceramosides™, Hyaluronic Acid and Sea Buckthorn, plus antioxidant Vitamins C and E. Unlike other supplements, Lemme Skin is powered by clinically-studied ceramides backed by two gold-standard studies. This makes Lemme Skin the smarter, next-generation approach to supporting skin from within.

"One of the biggest changes our skin experiences with age is a natural decline in ceramides, which are essential for maintaining hydration and a healthy skin barrier," says Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board-certified OB/GYN and Chief Medical Officer at Lemme. "That's why we formulated Lemme Skin with Ceramosides, the world's most clinically-studied phytoceramide extract, to help support hydration, firmness and smoother-looking skin."

Lemme Skin Firming & Hydrating Rings ($30, Tropical Fruit Flavored): A daily skin support formula featuring clinically-studied Ceramosides™ to combat fine lines and wrinkles, firm and hydrate skin and improve skin elasticity. Plus Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamins C & E for the ultimate glaze from within.*

Lemme Skin will be available July 21 at lemmelive.com before its exclusive nationwide launch at Target on August 16.

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SOURCE Lemme