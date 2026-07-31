The brand's biggest giveaway to date will send one winner on a getaway designed around where, when and how they want to recharge.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning women's wellness brand, is bringing its philosophy on total wellness to life with its largest giveaway yet. One lucky winner will receive $20,000 to put toward the vacation of their dreams, giving them the opportunity to step away and finally take the luxury trip they have always dreamed about.

LEMME LAUNCHES A $20,000 DREAM VACATION SWEEPSTAKES

Because everyone recharges differently, Lemme is letting the winner be the architect of their dream vacation. Rather than a restricted itinerary, the $20,000 travel prize can be used in any place and timing that feels right, whether that means checking into a beachside villa, disappearing into the mountains or exploring a new city.

From August 1 through September 30, 2026, every $1 spent at lemmelive.com earns one entry, with eligible subscription purchases receiving double entries.

Fans can enter while shopping the full Lemme lineup on Lemme's website, including Lemme Skin, the brand's newest launch featuring clinically-studied ceramide gummy rings. It also includes best sellers like Lemme Purr, the top vaginal probiotic gummy in the US; Lemme Debloat, a best-selling probiotic digestive gummy; and Lemme Sleep, an award-winning magnesium and melatonin sleep gummy.

"Wellness is one of the best investments you can make in yourself. Every day, our community chooses to prioritize their well-being, and that's something we're so grateful to be a small part of. Creating the opportunity for one person to step away and recharge on their own terms felt like a natural extension of what Lemme is all about," says Lemme co-founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

One winner will be selected following the close of the sweepstakes and awarded a $20,000 prize for a luxury dream vacation of their choice, subject to the Official Rules.

To enter and view the official rules, visit lemmelive.com/pages/lemme-sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to USA residents, 18+. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules and complete entry details, visit https://www.lemmelive.com Ends 9/30/26. Sponsor: Lemme. Only valid on purchases made on lemmelive.com.

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SOURCE Lemme