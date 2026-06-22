LEMME PARTNERS WITH [solidcore] TO DEBUT NEW CREATINE GUMMY FLAVORS AND NATIONWIDE CLASS TAKEOVER

Lemme's bestselling Creatine drops in Blue Raspberry and Sour Apple, with a limited-edition collaboration with [solidcore] to celebrate strength and women's wellness.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning wellness brand co-founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, expands its bestselling Lemme Creatine Body Toning Gummies with two bold new flavors: Blue Raspberry and Sour Apple.To celebrate, Lemme is partnering with [solidcore], the iconic strength training workout for an exclusive blue raspberry collab and nationwide class takeover. The flavors arrive June 22 exclusively on lemmelive.com.

Lemme x [solidcore]

The partnership with [solidcore] extends beyond the flavor expansion. Kourtney Kardashian Barker will kick off the launch with a special private family and friends [solidcore] class, while participating studios will offer the public limited-time classes where attendees can sample Lemme Creatine. Classes are available for signup at solidcore.co and via the [solidcore] app beginning June 22, and will take place June 25 through June 27.

Since launching earlier this year, Lemme Creatine has quickly emerged as a standout in performance nutrition. The NSF Certified for Sport® formula delivers 5g of micronized creatine monohydrate to support lean muscle tone, strength, recovery, and cognitive health, plus clinically studied AstraGin® to help optimize nutrient absorption.* Designed to fit seamlessly into everyday routines, it delivers high-performance support in a delicious, easy-to-take gummy format.

"I love seeing strength become a bigger part of the wellness conversation for women," says Kourtney Kardashian Barker, co-founder of Lemme. "Creatine has been a staple in my routine for years, and partnering with [solidcore] felt like the perfect way to celebrate the launch of our two new flavors while bringing together two communities that are passionate about feeling their strongest."

"At [solidcore], we're always looking for ways to support our community beyond the studio, and Lemme Creatine felt like a natural partner because we share a belief that strength and recovery should feel empowering, accessible, and part of everyday wellness," says Jamey Sunshine, Senior Vice President of Brand at [solidcore]. "We're excited to bring this collaboration to our clients and celebrate a product that supports women in feeling strong, confident, and energized both inside and outside of class."

In addition to the original Sour Strawberry flavor, both new flavors deliver the same clinically-studied ingredients:

5g of micronized creatine monohydrate : the gold-standard form for supporting lean muscle tone, strength, and recovery*

: the gold-standard form for supporting lean muscle tone, strength, and recovery* AstraGin ® Ginseng Complex : clinically studied to support nutrient absorption*

: clinically studied to support nutrient absorption* Non-GMO, gluten-free, and made without artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors, or high fructose corn syrup

Lemme Creatine Blue Raspberry Gummies ($30) - Available June 22 on lemmelive.com. Starting June 24, Lemme Blue Raspberry Creatine subscribers will receive free limited-edition Lemme x [solidcore] Grippy Socks, while supplies last.

Lemme Creatine Sour Apple Gummies ($30) - Available June 22 on lemmelive.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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SOURCE Lemme