LEMME TACKLES THE HARDEST PART OF WEIGHT LOSS - KEEPING IT OFF - WITH NEW METABOLISM AKKERMANSIA CAPSULES

NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the award-winning wellness brand co-founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, introduces Lemme Metabolism Akkermansia Capsules, a next-generation innovation formulated to support one of the most difficult challenges in metabolic health: weight loss maintenance and long-term metabolic balance. The formula is powered by one of the most significant discoveries in modern gut microbiome science, Akkermansia muciniphila, a postbiotic linked to gut barrier integrity and metabolic health. Formulated with clinically studied Akkermansia muciniphila MucT®, each capsule delivers 30 billion Akkermansia AFU per serving, 90 times the potency of the leading Akkermansia supplement currently available, bringing this breakthrough microbiome discovery to consumers in its most advanced and accessible form yet.

Lemme Metabolism Capsules (PRNewsfoto/Lemme)

Lemme Metabolism arrives at a pivotal moment in the evolution of weight management. As GLP-1 medications reshape the conversation around metabolic health, maintaining results after weight loss has become an increasingly important focus for both clinicians and consumers. Lemme Metabolism is made to support this next phase of metabolic care, and is powered by Akkermansia muciniphila MucT®, the most clinically studied Akkermansia postbiotic strain. This breakthrough ingredient supports the gut barrier, a protective layer that helps regulate inflammation, energy balance and overall metabolic function. By strengthening this foundation of metabolic health, the formula helps promote metabolic balance and healthy weight maintenance after weight loss.

The formula also features Black Ginger Root Extract, shown in human clinical research to support reductions in visceral fat and healthy energy metabolism, alongside Chromium, an essential mineral that supports healthy nutrient metabolism, delivering targeted support in a simple, once-daily capsule.

"In my clinical practice, patients often tell me that keeping weight off is far more difficult than losing it," says Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board-certified physician and Chief Medical Officer at Lemme. "Lemme Metabolism was formulated with that reality in mind, bringing together clinically-studied Akkermansia MucT®, Black Ginger and Chromium to support the gut barrier and the metabolic systems that influence long-term weight maintenance."

"The conversation around metabolism is changing so much right now," says Lemme co-founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker. "For me, it's never been about quick results, it's about supporting your body long-term. Lemme Metabolism is made to help support that balance every day."

Lemme Metabolism Capsules ($60): Advanced metabolism support powered by clinically studied Akkermansia muciniphila MucT®, Black Ginger Root Extract and Chromium to support metabolic balance, gut barrier integrity, healthy fat metabolism and weight maintenance after weight loss. Just one capsule daily.

Lemme Metabolism will be available exclusively on lemmelive.com beginning April 7, before its nationwide launch at Walmart on April 19.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lemme