Lemon Essential Oil Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: About this market



This lemon essential oil market analysis considers sales from organic and conventional lemon essential oil products. Our analysis also considers the sales of lemon essential oil in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the conventional lemon essential oil segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in investments in the distillation process to extract conventional lemon essential oil will play a significant role in the conventional lemon essential oil segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global lemon essential oil market report looks at factors such as the rising number of product launches, steady growth in lemon essential oil production, and increasing use of lemon essential oil in home care products. However, the rising threat from substitute products, stringent regulations associated with lemon essential oil, and side effects of lemon essential oils may hamper the growth of the lemon essential oil industry over the forecast period.



Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Overview



Increasing use of lemon essential oil in home care products



The lemon essential oil has excellent cleaning properties and chemical composition. Limonene, a key component of lemon essential oil, helps in disease prevention among end-users. It is known to help promote weight loss and is used for treating ailments such as cancer and bronchitis. It is increasingly being preferred as a replacement for other solvents such as acetone, glycol ethers, and mineral spirits, which are used in cleaning solutions. The antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties of lemon essential oil make it ideal for use as a surfactant in home care products. The antiviral and antibacterial properties of lemon essential oil make it ideal for stain removal and cleaning applications. Owing to such factors, the market will grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



Rising popularity of lemon essential oil in aromatherapy



Aromatherapy is an alternative medicine that uses plant materials, such as lemon essential oil, whose aroma can be inhaled by patients with different health conditions. It is known to be beneficial for pain relief and stress relief, as well as sore joints, headaches, and migraine. Lemon essential oil products improve digestion, quickens healing, and boosts immunity. It is well known to alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy. The multiple health benefits of using lemon essential oils in aromatherapy is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global lemon essential oil market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lemon essential oil manufacturers, that include Bontoux SAS, Citromax, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., d?TERRA International LLC, Isagenix International LLC, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Nestlé SA, Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., Ultra International BV, and Young Living Essential Oils.



Also, the lemon essential oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



