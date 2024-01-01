LEMON PERFECT GOES BIG ON WATER IN 2024: UNVEILS LARGER BOTTLES AND THREE NEW GREAT-TASTING FLAVORS

News provided by

Lemon Perfect

01 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Lemon Perfect's new 15.2-fluid ounce bottles will replace the original 12-fluid ounce size, giving consumers more of their favorite flavored lemon water — with more value — in every delicious and refreshing bottle

ATLANTA, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyoncé-backed Lemon Perfect, the fastest-growing brand in the Flavor-Enhanced Water category*, announced today that in response to consumer demand, the company is rolling out larger bottles across its entire lineup and launching three new flavors: Blueberry, Coconut, and Watermelon.


Lemon Perfect Bottles
Lemon Perfect Bottles

The new 15.2-fluid ounce bottles will replace the original 12-fluid ounce size, a direct response to consumers wanting more of the flavored lemon water in every single-bottle serving. The new bottle shape and size will help Lemon Perfect increase its visual presence in retail outlets across America, particularly in convenience store refrigerators, where Lemon Perfect is expanding rapidly in 2024. The larger bottles will provide added value to consumers, with a suggested retail price of $2.29 (approximately 10% savings per ounce compared to the 12-fluid ounce bottles).

As consumers embark on the new year with a commitment to health and wellness, Lemon Perfect provides both functional benefits and convenience — without compromising on taste. All Lemon Perfect bottles contain the juice of half an organic lemon, are high in vitamin C, and are gently processed via flash pasteurization, or HTST, an eco-friendly technique that best maintains freshness without preservatives. This process naturally maintains the hydrating superfruit benefits of freshly squeezed lemons.

Along with its larger bottles, Lemon Perfect is introducing three delicious and refreshing new flavors to its lineup: Blueberry, Coconut, and Watermelon.

"We've been perfecting these exciting new flavors for the last two years and have been waiting for the launch of our larger bottles to add them to our lineup," said Lemon Perfect Founder & CEO Yanni Hufnagel.

"From day one, we've prioritized taste — while maintaining all the health benefits of organic lemon water — in flavor innovation. Our three new flavors earned rave reviews in all our consumer testing and were particularly praised for maintaining Lemon Perfect's mouthwatering drink experience. With Blueberry, Coconut, and Watermelon added to our core, Lemon Perfect's lineup is unparalleled in the Flavor-Enhanced Water category, and we can't wait for America's enthusiastic feedback."

Lemon Perfect is available in all 50 states in retailers including Publix, Kroger, Costco, Sam's Club, Whole Foods, Target, Albertsons, CVS, and many more.

About Lemon Perfect:
Lemon Perfect is a delicious and refreshing flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by half a squeezed organic lemon in every bottle, Lemon Perfect contains only five calories, is high in immune-boosting vitamin C, and is proudly certified Plastic Neutral.

Lemon Perfect is the fastest-growing brand in the Flavor-Enhanced Water category* and is widely considered to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace. The company's mission is to sustainably reimagine bottled water by promoting healthy, great-tasting hydration—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone.

The Lemon Perfect company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

*Source: Nielsen Total FMCG + Convenience L52 period ending 12/5/2023

SOURCE Lemon Perfect

