Lemon Perfect Makes a Refreshing Summer Splash With Significant Retail Expansion & New DSD Distribution

LEMON GROVE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Perfect, an innovative cold-pressed lemon water brand that has exploded onto the scene in the enhanced water category, announced today that its line of beverages is now available at Publix, Ralphs, and Stew Leonard's. The brand also announced that it has entered into DSD agreements with highly regarded beverage distributors Classic Beverage and John Lenore that will further enhance the brand's footprint in Southern California.

"Publix, Ralphs, and Stew Leonard's are among America's most iconic retailers, and the early velocity data we're seeing in each account is very exciting," said Yanni Hufnagel, Lemon Perfect's Founder and CEO. "We're absolutely thrilled."

Regarding the company's new DSD distribution news, Hufnagel notes, "Given our early turns, we're fully committed to building Lemon Perfect through a best-in-class DSD network that will eventually span across America, so that we can best service both our retailers and our consumers. The Classic Beverage and John Lenore signings are key wins for the company, especially on the heels of an almost implausibly successful launch in Big Geyser's system amidst the dislocation caused by COVID-19 in the New York metropolitan area."

"Lemon Perfect checks all the boxes, which you rarely see. It's a great tasting, zero sugar, and good-for-you refreshment beverage! That certainly makes for a big addressable market. We're excited to be partnering with Lemon Perfect and believe the sky is the limit for this brand," said Sean Nichols, V.P of Sales at John Lenore.

Lemon Perfect retails starting at $1.99 per bottle and is available in four naturally refreshing flavors, including Just Lemon, Blueberry Açaí, Dragon Fruit Mango, and Peach Raspberry. A new 12-count variety pack will also be coming soon on Amazon.com and will retail for $27.48. For more information on Lemon Perfect and to find a retailer near you, please visit www.lemonperfect.com .

About Lemon Perfect

Lemon Perfect is a naturally refreshing, zero sugar cold-pressed lemon water with hydrating electrolytes and essential antioxidants. Certified organic and full of lemonade-like flavor, Lemon Perfect – named "Best New Product" at BevNET's Best of 2019 Awards – is widely considered by industry insiders to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverage concepts in the marketplace.

Founded by Yanni Hufnagel in 2017, the company's mission is to democratize drinkable wellness by making Lemon Perfect accessible for anyone, anytime, anywhere. The Lemon Perfect Company is headquartered in Lemon Grove, CA. For more information please visit www.lemonperfect.com .

