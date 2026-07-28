Lemon Seed Marketing's 'From the Yellow Chair' wins ACHR News HVAC All-Star Award

Industry-leading podcast recognized for its commitment to sharing business insights, leadership lessons and marketing strategies for home service professionals

LUFKIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Seed Marketing, a leading branding and marketing agency for the home service industry, announced today that its podcast, "From the Yellow Chair," has been named the winner of the podcast category in The ACHR News' HVAC All-Star Awards 2026.

Presented annually the awards recognize outstanding individuals, businesses and industry resources that make a significant impact on the HVAC community. Winners are selected through online voting and editorial consideration.

“From the Yellow Chair,” hosted by Lemon Seed Marketing’s Crystal Williams (left) and Emily Fleniken, is the winner of the podcast category in the 2026 ACHR News HVAC All-Star Awards.

Hosted by Lemon Seed co-owner and lead strategist Crystal Williams and creative director Emily Fleniken, "From the Yellow Chair" features candid conversations with contractors, industry leaders and business experts. The podcast focuses on helping home service professionals strengthen their brands, improve operations and build growing businesses that foster lasting customer relationships.

"We started 'From the Yellow Chair' to give contractors a place to learn from real people who have faced the same challenges they encounter every day," Williams said. "Winning this award is especially rewarding because it comes from the industry we care so deeply about serving. The greatest measure of success for us has always been knowing these conversations are helping contractors navigate the challenges they face."

Real Trades Experience and Marketing Expertise

What sets "From the Yellow Chair" apart is the perspective its hosts bring to the conversation. Williams grew up in a family HVAC business and understands firsthand the challenges contractors face. Combined with Fleniken's expertise in branding and marketing strategy, the podcast bridges the gap between the realities of the field and the business decisions that drive long-term growth.

The podcast covers topics, including:

Contractor marketing strategy

Branding for home service companies

Local SEO and Google Business Profile optimization

Lead generation and marketing attribution

Social media marketing for contractors

Direct mail and traditional advertising

Marketing leadership and business growth

"This podcast has always been about connection," Fleniken said. "Every episode is an opportunity to highlight the people, ideas and experiences that move our industry forward. We're grateful to our guests, listeners and partners who continue to make those conversations possible."

A Commitment to Contractor Education

The HVAC All-Star Award recognizes the value Lemon Seed brings to the HVAC industry through education, thought leadership and contractor-focused resources. By sharing practical strategies, industry insights and real-world experiences, the agency helps home service professionals build stronger businesses and prepare for long-term success.

For more information about the podcast, visit lemonseedmarketing.com. To view the complete list of HVAC All-Star Award winners, visit achrnews.com/hvac-all-star-awards.

About Lemon Seed Marketing

Lemon Seed Marketing is a full-service brand strategy agency dedicated to helping businesses in the skilled trades grow. Founded by an industry veteran, they operate with a deep understanding of the home service space. Offering deep consultation and a personalized approach to client service helps them stand out as they assist owners in implementing their brand into every aspect of their business. Comprised of an experienced team of marketing professionals, Lemon Seed backs its strategy consultation and implementation with realistic, measurable KPIs that clients can use to track their success.

SOURCE Lemon Seed Marketing