Lemon Seed Marketing earns multiple American Advertising Awards

LUFKIN, Texas , March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Seed Marketing, a leading branding and marketing agency for the home service industry, is celebrating multiple American Advertising Awards (ADDYs) recognizing its creative and strategic work on behalf of its clients.

The ADDYs were presented locally by the American Advertising Federation of East Texas and recognize excellence in creative communications for advertising and marketing agencies in the region. The organization hosted its Wine & Win event on Feb. 26 in Kilgore, Texas, to honor this year's award recipients.

Lemon Seed Marketing's Lesley Banuelos, Emily Fleniken, Darian Hutto and Crystal Williams, left to right, celebrate their American Advertising Awards (ADDYs) at an American Advertising Federation of East Texas event.

"These awards reflect the kind of thoughtful, strategic work our team delivers every day," said Lemon Seed co-owner and lead strategist, Crystal Williams. "Every project begins with listening. We take time to understand our clients' goals, their challenges and the legacy they are building. When strategy leads and creativity supports it, the result is work that resonates and makes a real connection."

The recognized work reflects Lemon Seed's range of brand capabilities, including environmental graphics, brand systems and storytelling campaigns.

Lemon Seed's "From the Yellow Chair" podcast won a silver award in the Film, Video & Sound category and the Great American Brand Story campaign received a silver award in the Out of Home & Ambient Media category. Both projects demonstrate the company's ability to develop narratives that move businesses beyond logos and taglines and position them with clear, purpose-driven messaging.

A brand guide developed for a garage floor coating company earned a silver award in the Elements of Advertising category for providing a comprehensive framework that helps Torq Coatings apply its identity consistently across every touchpoint.

Lemon Seed also received honorable mentions for refining an automotive supplier's logo and developing a wall wrap for a home service company. As a result of the branding agency's work, Eagle Auto and Service Specialties, Inc. were better able to align their visual identities with their reputation and market position.

"At Lemon Seed, we don't see branding as a one-time creative project," said Emily Fleniken, partner and creative director at Lemon Seed. "We build practical tools our clients can use every day. Whether it is a brand guide, a campaign or a visual transformation, everything is designed to support long-term growth. In an industry where many companies compete on price alone, strong branding helps home service companies build trust, differentiate their services and create long-term customer loyalty."

Known for its focus on home services and skilled trades, Lemon Seed combines research, positioning, visual identity and implementation strategy to help businesses grow with clarity and confidence. The agency emphasizes collaboration, transparency and measurable results, an approach that continues to earn recognition in competitive award programs.

About Lemon Seed Marketing

Lemon Seed Marketing is a full-service brand strategy agency dedicated to helping business in the skilled trades grow. Founded by an industry veteran, they operate with a deep understanding of the home service space. Offering deep consultation and a personalized approach to client service helps them stand apart, as they assist owners implement their brand into every aspect of their business. Comprised of an experienced team of marketing professionals, Lemon Seed marketing backs their strategy consultation and implementation with realistic, measurable KPIs that clients can use to track their success.

