Lemon Seed Marketing to host growth-focused conference for home service professionals in May

The leading branding company has partnered with JB Warranties and other industry heavy-hitters to share strategies that turn first calls into lasting customer relationships

LUFKIN, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Seed Marketing, a leading branding and marketing agency for the home service industry, announced today it will host From First Hello to Forever Customer, a two-day workshop for home service business owners and leaders on May 4-5 at JB Warranties in Argyle, Texas.

Lemon Seed Marketing and several industry partners will share tips to improve the customer experience at the From First Hello to Forever Customer conference May 4-5 at the JB Warranties office in Argyle, Texas.

Lemon Seed has partnered with JB Warranties, a provider of extended warranty solutions for home service businesses, to bring together industry partners, sponsors and attendees for strategic discussions, hands-on sessions and networking opportunities that support long-term business success.

The event, located at 9369 Hilltop Road, is limited to 80 attendees, and the cost of the workshop is $99 for an individual ticket and $149 for two.

"We designed this event in partnership with an incredible group of sponsors whose support has driven this conference and made it possible," said Crystal Williams, Lemon Seed's co-owner and lead strategist. "We wanted to go beyond surface-level conversations and focus on what truly drives long-term growth. Bringing partners and industry leaders together helps business owners step back, evaluate the full customer journey and see how it all connects."

In addition to Lemon Seed and JB Warranties, other sponsors include:

CI Web Group

KAM Technologies

Levitate

Powerhouse Consulting Group

RP1

ServiceTitan

SmartAC

From First Hello to Forever Customer is designed for service businesses generating more than $2 million annually, ServiceTitan users and companies investing in marketing, operations and infrastructure. It will follow a structured agenda that provides attendees with the blueprints for sustainable success in the home service market.

Williams will also serve as one of the conference's speakers, along with Lemon Seed partner and creative director Emily Fleniken, JB Warranties Vice President Kevin Thorton, ServiceTitan Principal Industry Advisor Angie Snow and other experts that support the home service industry.

While many industry events focus only on lead generation, From First Hello to Forever Customer will take a more comprehensive approach by focusing on attracting the right prospects, converting leads on a consistent basis, delivering an unforgettable customer experience, and increasing retention and lifetime value.

"Keeping customers is just as important as getting them in the first place," Fleniken said. "For home service companies, that comes down to building trust, staying consistent and giving people a reason to come back the next time they need help. We want to help these owners learn how to build that trust from the very first interaction with a new customer."

For more information about the event or to register, visit firsthello.ciwebgroup.com/, and for more information about Lemon Seed Marketing, please visit: lemonseedmarketing.com.

About Lemon Seed Marketing

Lemon Seed Marketing is a full-service brand strategy agency dedicated to helping business in the skilled trades grow. Founded by an industry veteran, they operate with a deep understanding of the home service space. Offering deep consultation and a personalized approach to client service helps them stand apart, as they assist owners implement their brand into every aspect of their business. Comprised of an experienced team of marketing professionals, Lemon Seed marketing backs their strategy consultation and implementation with realistic, measurable KPIs that clients can use to track their success.

SOURCE Lemon Seed Marketing