Lemonada Breaks New Ground With "Good Grief," an Immersive Podcast About the Grieving Process

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces the arrival of Good Grief, its 15th original series. This six-part, sixty-minute binge features true stories of loss and how relationships change, even after death. Every episode is available now .

Grief can stop us in our tracks, regardless of the amount of time that's passed. In 10-minute episodes, Good Grief listeners will be immersed in the complexity of the grieving process, witnessing healthy (and unhealthy) ways to cope, and even sharing a few laughs. "Lemonada was founded on grief - we started the company and our flagship series, Last Day, two years ago after losing our little brothers to opioid overdoses," said Jessica Cordova Kramer, Lemonada CEO and co-founder. "Every day, we create high-quality podcasts that help people feel less alone."

"Grief is lonely and isolating--it's almost a universal aspect of the experience--but it doesn't have to be. This show aims to normalize the grieving process and provide comfort to listeners," said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada's Chief Content Officer and co-founder. "It's an audio portrait of love and loss supported by an immersive soundscape composed by the talented Hannis Brown."

Good Grief is the 3rd installment in Lemonada's short-form 'Good' franchise. Good Kids was a top 10 parenting podcast. Good Sex , the sex education you always wanted but never got, dropped in March and is one of Lemonada's biggest launches to date.

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA

Lemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience, in a time of increasing polarization, in an effort to make life suck less. In addition to Lemonada Premium, Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. Lemonada is represented by CAA.

