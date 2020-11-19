Lemonada Debuts the Funny, Subversive 'Add to Cart' Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media has teamed with media personalities Kulap Vilaysack and SuChin Pak on Add to Cart, a culture show that's a fun, subversive take on consumerism.

In Add to Cart, which airs each Tuesday, the friends—who met while organizing for A+, the Asian American and Pacific Islander spoke of Time's Up Entertainment—chat about the items they're adding to their shopping cart, and what they're removing from it. The twist is that these items can be anything from products and entertainment to ideas and philosophies.

Pak and Vilaysack have lively discussions about their selections and what those choices say about us, culturally. The show's launch coincides with shopping season, while providing an uplifting outlet for listeners during a challenging time.

Vilaysack, a writer-director-comedian, co-hosted the long-running podcast Who Charted and created the TV comedy Bajillion Dollar Properties. Pak has hosted and reported news for ABC, NBC, Discovery Networks, Oxygen, and E!. She was, notably, the only female reporter for MTV News from 2001 to 2010.

"I am doing this podcast with SuChin Pak because she is an Asian American icon," says Vilaysack. "She is delightfully opinionated and effortlessly hilarious—and that is an unbeatable combo."

"One of the most satisfying feelings in the world for me, is making Kulap fall out of her chair with silent, uncontrollable laughter," Pak says, adding, "I love that our show is part of a network that allows us to be the full, sometimes messy versions of ourselves."

With Add to Cart, Lemonada integrates podcasting with social media e-commerce. Several items featured on each week's podcast will feature on Add to Cart's Instagram account, for a shoppable experience.

"I like to think of Add to Cart as a light, bubbly antidote to the toxicity this year has thrown at you," says Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs. "Like some other Lemonada shows, this one will also have you crying. Only in this case, it'll be from laughter."

"This marks a milestone for Lemonada, our tenth show in about a year," says CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer. "We're also excited that this big-market podcast series features Asian-American talent. As many have noted, AAPI hosts are wildly underrepresented in the industry."

