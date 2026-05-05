Lemonada Media and Blake Mycoskie Announce "No Magic Pill" -- A New Podcast Exploring Mental Health and the Search for True Well-Being

Premiering today, to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month, the weekly series brings together cultural voices, experts, and healers reimagining mental wellness, including Matthew McConaughey, Michael Pollan, Jewel, Kristin Neff, Tim Ferriss, Kevin Love, and more.

Watch the premiere episodes HERE

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network that makes life suck less, together with entrepreneur and TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie today announced the launch of "No Magic Pill" – a new weekly podcast series premieres today -- kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month.

Each week, Blake invites listeners into an open exploration of mental wellness, drawing from his own experience navigating depression after years of professional success. Episodes will feature honest, unfiltered conversations with experts, healers, and cultural voices about mental health that are both relatable and helpful. Through these conversations, Blake explores new ways of thinking about well-being with guests, including Matthew McConaughey, Michael Pollan, Jewel, Kristin Neff, Tim Ferris, Kevin Love, and more.

After building TOMS into a globally recognized brand, Blake made the decision to sell the company and began confronting a more personal challenge, his own mental health. Through specialized therapy, medication, spiritual retreats, transmagnetic brain stimulation, and many other alternative treatments, he came to a central realization: there is "No Magic Pill" but mental wellness comes from a combination of many tools and experiences, which he wants to share with the world. The podcast examines the tools, practices, and perspectives through his guests' personal journeys that support a more balanced, sustainable life – not through quick fixes, but through an ongoing, deeply personal process.

"For years after TOMS, I struggled with depression and completely lost my sense of direction — I didn't have a single idea for nearly seven years. That experience humbled me in a way success never could," said Blake Mycoskie. "I had to face the fact that success wasn't the answer I thought it was. 'No Magic Pill' comes out of that experience. It's part of what I see as a new chapter, building again, but from a much more honest place, along with three new ventures that are rooted in mental health, self-worth and real connection."

"Blake brings a level of openness and curiosity to this conversation that feels incredibly important right now," said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, CEO of Lemonada Media. "This show is about exploring the complexity of well-being in a way that feels human. 'No Magic Pill' is exactly the kind of series we're proud to bring to our audience, creating space for conversations that help people feel seen and supported."

"No Magic Pill" will be available beginning today, on YouTube and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes releasing weekly.

A hi-res logo for "No Magic Pill" can be found HERE.

ABOUT BLAKE MYCOSKIE

Blake Mycoskie is best known as the founder of TOMS Shoes and the creator of the One for One movement, which gave over 100 million pairs of shoes to children in need and helped spark a new wave of social entrepreneurship. But behind the global success, he was quietly battling something deeper: the unshakable belief that he was never enough. After selling TOMS, that internal struggle became impossible to ignore. Despite having everything he once believed would bring fulfillment, family, success, community, and financial security, he found himself in a profound depression. At his lowest point, he came close to ending his life. That breaking point led to a life-altering realization, the wound wasn't external, it was rooted within. And the only way forward was to heal the original lie that he wasn't enough. From that awakening came his next chapter: ENOUGH. A cultural movement designed to challenge the deeply ingrained belief of "not enough" and reframe how we understand mental health at its core. Through simple but powerful symbols, like the green ENOUGH bracelet, sold in pairs, one to keep and one to give, he invites people to reconnect with a truth that has always been there: I am enough. You are enough. We are enough. Blake is also launching No Magic Pill - a podcast created for those who feel stuck, overwhelmed, or alone. It's a space for honest, unfiltered conversations about mental health that are both relatable and practical. There's no agenda, no product to push, and no requirement for a perfect ending. Just truth, shared openly.

This chapter is not just about healing, it's about rediscovery. Through doing the inner work, Blake reawakened something he thought he had lost - his entrepreneurial spirit. What followed has been a renewed sense of clarity, creativity, and passion. Fueling a level of joy and productivity in his work that surpasses anything he has experienced before. He is now channeling that energy into new ventures as co-founder of Morning Water and Moovlab - brands rooted in wellness, intentional living, and human performance, each reflecting a more aligned and conscious approach to building. Beyond business, Blake is a proud father of two, an avid surfer, and a portrait photographer. He is currently working on a 50th birthday project, traveling to photograph and honor the people who have most shaped his life. Blake lives in Santa Barbara, California, where he continues to build, create, and connect from a place of wholeness rather than lack. His life's work now sits at the intersection of mental health, creativity, and entrepreneurship, guided by a simple but transformative belief, that embracing our inherent enoughness is the foundation for everything that follows.

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA

Lemonada Media is an award-winning podcast network known for its premium production quality and mission-driven storytelling, which continues to attract A-list talent, leading advertisers, and top-tier production partners. Recognized as one of the top three independent podcast publishers in the U.S. according to Podtrac, Lemonada reaches millions of monthly listeners and viewers. The network has launched more than 80 chart-topping shows, including Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Apple's 2023 Show of the Year, which spent 29 consecutive days at #1 overall — as well as Fail Better with David Duchovny, Alive with Steve Burns, Blind Plea, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and The Pink House with Sam Smith. The company is also home to Gracie Award-winning series like Last Day, Believe Her, and Choice Words with Samantha Bee, and Webby Award winner BEING Trans. In 2024, the company expanded into publishing with Lemonada Books, a co-development partnership with Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster. In 2025, Lemonada was acquired by PodX Group, a leading international podcast company — uniting two key innovators in the podcast industry.

SOURCE Blake Mycoskie