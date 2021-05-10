Lemonada Media Launches Sales and Partnership Team to Lead Advertising and Sponsorship Efforts

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media , the podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces a new sales and partnership team that will exclusively represent its slate of content. The team, led by Eli Kramer, Director, Business Development, alongside Ruby-Powell Dennis, Director, People & Partnerships, and Val Bodurtha, Business Development Associate, will oversee unique partnerships with brands and sponsors, including:

Dynamically inserted and baked-in direct response and brand campaigns

Custom partnerships and content integrations

Multi-channel marketing with added value on social media

"We have established personalized, custom sponsorships with leading brands ," said Kramer, "and we also take pride in partnering with national nonprofits and foundations including The Jed Foundation, The Marguerite Casey Foundation, The Commonwealth Fund, and Campaign Zero further their impact by reaching our mass market audience."

The rapid growth of its content offerings has put Lemonada in a unique position to foster bespoke brand and agency relationships. Capitalizing on hit series from its initial slate like Last Day, In the Bubble, and Add to Cart, Lemonada's most recent launches, Good Sex and The Cost of Care, found a large audience and #1 chart spots out of the gate, earning many features on podcast platforms. Jen Brandon, Vice President of Operations & Finances, oversees sales and a broader ad operations and memberships team across Lemonada.

Lemonada's high-quality sound and non-partisan exploration of the human condition, coupled with its diverse and primarily female audience, is a brand magnet.

"Our hosts and production teams approach partner integrations creatively in a world where brands and organizations want to reach the right audience and listeners need to trust the messenger," shares Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

"Lemonada has an ambitious growth plan for 2021 and beyond. As we continue to grow our podcast slate this year and in future years, as well as launch our new Lemonada studio, BEING Studios: Audio Reality™, this is the right moment to steer our own sales efforts, further carving out Lemonada's space in podcasting with new sponsorship and partnership opportunities," shares CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer.

In more podcast advertising news, SuChin Pak, who co-hosts Lemonada Media's podcast Add to Cart, will host the IAB Podcast Upfront 2021 this week from May 11-13.

For more information, visit www.lemonadamedia.com/advertise or contact Eli Kramer at [email protected] .

MEDIA CONTACT: Suzy Schultz [email protected]

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA

Lemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience in a time of increasing polarization, in an effort to make life suck less. Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. For sponsorship opportunities, contact: [email protected] .

SOURCE Lemonada Media

Related Links

https://www.lemonadamedia.com

