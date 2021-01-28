Lemonada Media to Double Its Slate in 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media announced that it will produce at least 10 new original podcast series in 2021. By year's end, the year-old network will have 20 or more podcast titles to its name.

This fall, Lemonada will make its first foray into fiction with a dramedy about middle school by critically acclaimed YA author and podcaster Hillary Frank (The Longest Shortest Time). Other new podcasts will take on the youth criminal-justice system (executive-produced by HBO's Jay Ellis and Aaron Bergman), domestic violence (in partnership with Spiegel & Grau), the dysfunctional healthcare system, and the childcare crisis. Lemonada will also debut a new audio reality studio called BEING Studio.

Here's a preview of Lemonada's diverse, mission-oriented slate for 2021:

Good Sex : A series about what we never talk about, when we talk about sex. It features 10-minute takes by a body-positivity activist, the LGBTQIA community, a Hollywood intimacy coordinator, sex therapists, and more. (Debuts March 2 )

: A series about what we never talk about, when we talk about sex. It features 10-minute takes by a body-positivity activist, the LGBTQIA community, a intimacy coordinator, sex therapists, and more. (Debuts ) No One Is Coming to Save Us : A story-driven series about the childcare crisis and the people crushed by it (in partnership with Neighborhood Villages ). (Spring)

: A story-driven series about the childcare crisis and the people crushed by it (in partnership with ). (Spring) Untitled : Change-making storytelling hosted by a healthcare economist, about the state of healthcare in America and where we go from here. (Spring)

: Change-making storytelling hosted by a healthcare economist, about the state of healthcare in America and where we go from here. (Spring) Good Grief : The third spinoff of our "Good" franchise — a soundscaped, immersive experience about how we mourn. (Summer)

: The third spinoff of our "Good" franchise — a soundscaped, immersive experience about how we mourn. (Summer) Written Off: Young, current, and formerly incarcerated individuals writing their way out of prison. A social-justice podcast, it will be hosted by Walter Thompson-Hernández and executive produced by Jay Ellis and Aaron Bergman . (Summer)

Young, current, and formerly incarcerated individuals writing their way out of prison. A social-justice podcast, it will be hosted by and executive produced by and . (Summer) New Day : Following the global success of Last Day , an expert leads illuminating conversations to help listeners create a life worth living. (Fall)

: Following the global success of , an expert leads illuminating conversations to help listeners create a life worth living. (Fall) In Giro Con Fra (Translation: On Tour with Fra): An Italian-language show that follows Francesca Lazzarin — mom, sociologist, and the Italian wife of The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites — as she navigates life on tour with The Lumineers. (Summer)

(Translation: On Tour with Fra): An Italian-language show that follows — mom, sociologist, and the Italian wife of The Lumineers' — as she navigates life on tour with The Lumineers. (Summer) Believe Her : Nikki Addimando is a young mother serving a 29-year jail sentence. Her crime: self-defense against her abusive husband. Lemonada is partnering with new lit house Spiegel & Grau to tell her story, reported and hosted by Justine van der Leun . (Fall)

: is a young mother serving a 29-year jail sentence. Her crime: self-defense against her abusive husband. to tell her story, reported and hosted by . (Fall) Here Lies Me : Lemonada's first foray into scripted podcasts, a fictional series about the intensity and absurdity of middle school by Hillary Frank , award-winning YA author and podcaster ( The Longest Shortest Time ). (Fall)

: Lemonada's first foray into scripted podcasts, a fictional series about the intensity and absurdity of middle school by , award-winning YA author and podcaster ( ). (Fall) BEING: An "audio reality" series from the forthcoming Lemonada BEING Studio about what it's like to walk in different people's shoes. (Early 2022)

"We weren't exaggerating when we said we're committed to making our listeners' lives better—and that means producing more of the content the world needs as soon as we can," says Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer. Adds Chief Content Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs, "But we're approaching each of our podcasts as solutions-oriented resources, albeit entertaining ones. And that is rewarding."

Lemonada is also kicking-off the year with an Advisory Council that includes Patrick Kennedy (former U.S. Representative and leading mental health and addiction activist), Chris Bannon (the podcasting vet formerly of Stitcher and WNYC), DeRay Mckesson (civil-rights activist and co-founder of Campaign Zero), Wendy Kopp (CEO and Co-Founder of Teach For All), Sinéad Burke (global disability activist), Jamillia Ferris (antitrust partner at Wilson Sonsini), Kulap Vilaysack (writer, director, comedian, and podcaster), and Melinda Wright (Senior Program Officer at the Walton Family Foundation). Michael Buman (Executive Director at Leadership for Educational Equity) will serve as Board Chair.

CONTACT: Nisha Gopalan, VP of Marketing, [email protected]

ABOUT LEMONADA

Lemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience that, in a time of increasing polarization, is a place where people come together. Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. Lemonada is partnered with Midroll for ad sales.

SOURCE Lemonada Media

Related Links

https://lemonadamedia.com

