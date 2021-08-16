Lemonada Media to Launch I'm Sorry, a Weekly Comedy Podcast About Apologies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces the arrival of I'm Sorry, a weekly comedy podcast about apologies and how they play out in the court of public opinion. Forgive? Forget? Or cancel? Let's debate when to let stuff go and when to say... "I'm Sorry." The series premieres everywhere on 8/27. The trailer is available now .

I'm Sorry is hosted by three friends separated by many states, LA-based Kiki Monique, founder and proprietor of The Talk of Shame , Mohanad Elshieky, a digital producer on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and stand-up comedian in NYC, and Hoja Lopez, host of the web-series Gay News and a comedian in Chicago. Each week the hilarious trio unpacks the latest and greatest in Twitter gaffes, petty beef, and not-so-subtle shade.

"Apologies have taken on an entirely new meaning recently, especially filtered through the lens of social media. But no one seems to know how to stick the landing," said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada's Chief Content Officer and co-founder. "The idea is for us to process our public and personal controversies together."

"Apologies--namely, whether they're good or bad, worthy or unworthy--seem to be dominating every social media platform and think piece," said Jessica Cordova Kramer, Lemonada CEO and co-founder. "In true Lemonada form, we want to add a little levity and nuance to the never-ending 'cancel culture' conversation, making it more of a discussion about holding people accountable when they mess up, and giving them a chance to apologize and redeem themselves when it makes sense."

Hoja, Mohanad, and Kiki added, "Please don't cancel us."

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA

Lemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience, in a time of increasing polarization, in an effort to make life suck less. In addition to Lemonada Premium, Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. Lemonada is represented by CAA.

For media, contact Suzy Schultz ([email protected])

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Dawn Gunderson Taylor ([email protected])

SOURCE Lemonada Media

Related Links

http://www.lemonadamedia.com

