LEMONADE by Lemonica, Which Continues to Expand Throughout Japan, is Coming to London

Lemonica exhibits at "The British & International Franchise Exhibition" (June 17-18) in London, prior to their expansion into Europe.

TOKYO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonade Lemonica, Inc., expanding its business in Japan with original lemonade recipes, will exhibit at "The British & International Franchise Exhibition" to make its first step into the European market.

The Lemonica page can be found on the official event website

https://www.franchiseinfo.co.uk/franchise/lemonade-by-lemonica

LEMONADE by Lemonica from Japan

Event Summary

Event Name: The British& International Franchise Exhibition

Venue: National Hall, Olympia London

Hammersmith Road, London, W14 8UX

Date and Time: Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:00 - 16:00

Official event website https://www.franchiseinfo.co.uk

Lemonica Message from Carrie, London Representative

"We are thrilled to be able to promote Lemonica's lemonade, which is well known in Japan, to UK. We hope that many Europeans who have yet to visit Japan will be able to experience the Japanese brand, and taste atmosphere through Lemonica's lemonade."

A second exhibition is also scheduled to open on Sunday, June 19!

For those who were interested in Lemonica at the franchise exhibition, we are planning to invite you to a second exhibition. The exhibition will be by appointment only and will provide an opportunity for visitors to experience our original recipe lemonade, as well as provide further in-depth information on Lemonica's franchise development.

The ultimate lemonade from Lemonica, a "lemonade" specialty store.

Lemonica's lemonade is not only lemon juice with syrup added, but is an original lemonade made from whole lemons. The lemonade base, which is the key to the flavor, is painstakingly prepared at their own lemonade factory, using a special blender to extract and blend the different tastes and flavors from the lemon peel, the white sponge part under the peel, the pith, the thin peel, the juice, the pulp, and all the other parts, uncompressed. In addition, Lemonica always offers more than 20 varieties of products. In addition to the standard items of original lemonade, soda lemonade, and frozen lemonade, they also offer a limited seasonal menu that includes the sugar-free "NO.9 Lemonade," seasonal fruit juices such as strawberry and kiwi, and hot drinks using tea leaves that go well with lemon. They are also offering a limited seasonal menu.

Company Profile

Lemonade Lemonica, Inc.

Representative: Seiji Kawamura, Representative Director

Location: 1-2-23 Moriyama, Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture

https://lemonade-by-lemonica.com/

https://youtu.be/5qFSgL56Vp8

Contact:

Takako Yamaguchi

+815032040372

[email protected]

SOURCE Lemonade Lemonica, Inc.