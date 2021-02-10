Lemonade Chooses Bestow as Its Platform for Life Insurance

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestow , the first full-stack life insurance company, today announces a partnership with Lemonade , which recently launched life insurance. Powered by Bestow's Protect API , Lemonade customers can apply for instant, affordable life insurance in as little as five minutes online — all within Lemonade's website and apps.

Customers are greeted by Lemonade's AI chatbot Maya, who guides them through a conversational application. Through the Protect API, customers are underwritten in real-time and find out instantly if they're approved. Bestow uses third-party data to determine eligibility and pricing in seconds, eliminating the need for a medical exam.

"Bestow has built life insurance infrastructure for the internet, partnering with world-class companies who provide access to vital financial products," said Jonathan Abelmann, Co-founder and President of Bestow. "Lemonade is a visionary in using technology to transform insurance, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with them on Lemonade Life, which is truly a one-of-a-kind experience."

In 2020, Bestow entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a nationally licensed life insurer , grew its customer base by 400%, and raised more than $100 million in funding . The full-stack life insurance carrier is accelerating growth across new product lines to further support advisor sales, carrier partnerships, and industry-first distribution partnerships like Lemonade Life. Bestow partners benefit from various integration options that create on-brand and highly scalable life insurance offerings. Life insurance products on Bestow's platform are competitively priced and 100% digital, bringing an unmatched offering to partners and their customers.

About Bestow

Bestow is the first full-stack life insurance company, using technology to make coverage accessible to millions of underserved families. With Bestow, buying life insurance is 100% digital — No doctors. No needles. Just coverage. As an omnichannel life insurance platform, Bestow powers best-in-class products and experiences for leading consumer brands. To learn more or to offer Bestow to your customers, visit Bestow.com.

