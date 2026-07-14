Lemonade Expands Renters Insurance to Maine

Maine Renters Can Now Get Fast, Affordable Coverage Starting at $5 Per Month

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the tech-first insurance company, today announced the availability of its renters insurance in Maine. The expansion gives renters across the state a simple, fast way to get coverage that fits their lifestyles.

Lemonade Renters provides flexible coverage options via an app where renters can get quotes, purchase policies, update existing policies, and file claims, all in one place. About 40% of claims are handled instantly, helping renters receive assistance more quickly after a covered loss.

"Renters in Maine deserve the same easy insurance experience as everyone else," said Dan Timsit, Head of Renters Insurance at Lemonade. "We built Lemonade to cut through the complexity that makes traditional insurance painful. We offer simple quotes, instant claims, and rates that don't break the bank. Now we can deliver that to Maine, too."

Coverage starts at just $5 per month, making it one of the more affordable renters insurance options available. Based on company and industry data, Lemonade's renters insurance rates are approximately 30% lower than the national average.

Customers may also be eligible for additional savings through policy bundling, having qualifying home safety devices, or choosing annual billing.

Lemonade currently serves more than 3 million active customers and has earned recognition from organizations and publications including Forbes, CNBC, and U.S. News & World Report for its insurance products and customer experience.

For a full list of Renters state availability, visit Lemonade.com.

About Lemonade

Lemonade's mission is to become the most loved insurance company in the world. As a customer-centric tech company, we created an insurance experience across Renters, Home, Pet, Car, and Life that is smart, instant, and delightful. Our team of 1,200+ Lemonade Makers make it possible for over 3M customers throughout the US, UK and Europe to get coverage instantly, with nearly half of claims paid in a matter of seconds. Powered by AI and social impact, Lemonade is a purpose-built, technology-first insurance carrier. A Certified B-Corp, our commitment to social impact is embedded in every aspect of the company, and our Giveback program, which donates a percentage of leftover premiums to nonprofits selected by our community, has donated over $10M to organizations in need.

https://www.lemonade.com/

SOURCE Lemonade, Inc.