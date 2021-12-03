Lemonade Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 bn | Anheuser-Busch and Britvic Plc Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The lemonade market size is expected to grow by USD 4.11 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%. The lemonade market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.97%.

Segmentation Highlights

Based on product, the lemonade market has been segmented into carbonated drinks, juices and other drinks, and alcoholic beverages.

According to Technavio, the lemonade market share growth by the carbonated drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Moreover, the demand for carbonated lemonades is expected to rise. As a result, major market players are introducing low-calorie beverages for health-conscious consumers.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the lemonade market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

, , APAC, , and MEA. According to Technavio, 33% of the growth is expected to originate from North America .

is expected to originate from . The US is a key country for the lemonade market in North America .

is a key country for the lemonade market in . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

View Our Sample to learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market

Notes:

The lemonade market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The lemonade market is segmented product (carbonated drinks, juices and other drinks, and alcoholic beverages) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Anheuser-Busch, Britvic Plc, Hydro One LLC, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Maribell, MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Nestle SA, Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co.

Lemonade Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser-Busch, Britvic Plc, Hydro One LLC, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Maribell, MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Nestle SA, Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

