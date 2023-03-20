Lemonade market to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand for RTDs to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lemonade market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,992.95 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The rising demand for RTDs is driving the market growth. Major vendors offer a wide variety of RTD canned lemonade juices and drinks, with the rise in demand. In addition, some vendors are expanding their presence in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category. For instance, in April 2021, Diageo acquired Loyal 9 Cocktails, a vodka-based brand that offers various flavors such as lemonade, mixed berry lemonade, and watermelon lemonade. Such factors are expected to enhance the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lemonade Market 2023-2027

The easy availability of counterfeit products is challenging the market growth. Counterfeit products affect consumers' health, which can lead to monetary losses for major players. They also hamper the brand image of these players. The market for counterfeit lemonade drinks is prominent in developing nations. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Lemonade market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (carbonated drinks, juices and other drinks, and alcoholic beverages) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The carbonated drinks segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Carbonated beverages are used as mixers in various alcoholic drinks and cocktails. Factors such as the increasing consumption of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages have increased the demand for carbonated drinks. Moreover, low/no-calorie drinks with 68.6% carbonates enhance the demand for carbonated drinks. However, the consumption of carbonated drinks is associated with various health risks such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and weight gain. Hence, major players have introduced low-calorie versions of beverages to target health-conscious consumers. Such drinks do not have sugar and are low in calories. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global lemonade market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global lemonade market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. New product launches and product innovations will contribute to market growth. The demand for lemonade is rising owing to its health benefits, with the increasing rising demand for hard seltzer lemonade. In addition, the demand for carbonated drinks, juices, juice concentrates, and alcoholic beverages is increasing in North American countries such as the US and Canada . The increasing preference for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages will further fuel the growth of the regional market.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Lemonade market – Vendor analysis

This report includes a detailed analysis of several vendors, including Anheuser Busch Co. LLC, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, Clover Farms Dairy, Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Hydro One Beverages, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., King Juice Co. Inc., Loris Original Lemonade, Maribell, Me and the Bees Lemonade, MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Milos Tea Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Perricone Farms, Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., Sun Orchard Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and Turkey Hill Dairy.

Lemonade market – Leading trends influencing the market

The use of lemonade as a mixer for alcoholic beverages is a leading trend in the market.

is a leading trend in the market. Carbonated drinks, such as hard lemonade, are used as mixers for alcoholic beverages.

Hard lemonade minimizes the unpleasant odor and taste of alcohol and enhances the flavor.

Market players are introducing new sodas that can be used as mixers. For instance, brands such as Truly and Bud Light have released a range of hard lemonade.

These factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on trends, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this lemonade market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lemonade market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the lemonade market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lemonade market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lemonade market vendors

Related Reports:

The sports drink market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,518.01 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), packaging (PET bottles and cans), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The ready to drink cocktails market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 748.7 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, online, and liquor stores), type (spirit-based, wine-based, and malt-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lemonade Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,992.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch Co. LLC, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, Clover Farms Dairy, Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Hydro One Beverages, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., King Juice Co. Inc., Loris Original Lemonade, Maribell, Me and the Bees Lemonade, MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Milos Tea Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Perricone Farms, Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., Sun Orchard Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and Turkey Hill Dairy Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global lemonade market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global lemonade market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Carbonated drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Carbonated drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Carbonated drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Carbonated drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Carbonated drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Juices and other drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Juices and other drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Juices and other drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Juices and other drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Juices and other drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Alcoholic beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Alcoholic beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Alcoholic beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Alcoholic beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Alcoholic beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anheuser Busch Co. LLC

Exhibit 115: Anheuser Busch Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Anheuser Busch Co. LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Anheuser Busch Co. LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Anheuser Busch Co. LLC - Segment focus

12.4 Bisleri International Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 119: Bisleri International Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bisleri International Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Bisleri International Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

12.5 Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

Exhibit 122: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Harvest Hill Beverage Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Hydro One Beverages

Exhibit 125: Hydro One Beverages - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hydro One Beverages - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Hydro One Beverages - Key offerings

12.7 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 128: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Loris Original Lemonade

Exhibit 133: Loris Original Lemonade - Overview



Exhibit 134: Loris Original Lemonade - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Loris Original Lemonade - Key offerings

12.9 Maribell

Exhibit 136: Maribell - Overview



Exhibit 137: Maribell - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Maribell - Key offerings

12.10 Me and the Bees Lemonade

Exhibit 139: Me and the Bees Lemonade - Overview



Exhibit 140: Me and the Bees Lemonade - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Me and the Bees Lemonade - Key offerings

12.11 MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co.

Exhibit 142: MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 145: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 Parle Agro Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Parle Agro Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Parle Agro Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Parle Agro Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 153: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Prairie Farms Dairy Inc.

Exhibit 158: Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 161: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 164: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Turkey Hill Dairy

Exhibit 166: Turkey Hill Dairy - Overview



Exhibit 167: Turkey Hill Dairy - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Turkey Hill Dairy - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio