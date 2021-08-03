Lemonaid Health Expands Internationally with U.K. Launch in Partnership with Drugstore Chain Boots

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonaid Health, a San Francisco-based online healthcare company, is expanding internationally with the launch of its services in the United Kingdom in partnership with Boots UK. Boots is the U.K.'s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer and is part of the WBA (Walgreens Boots Alliance) group.

Lemonaid Health operates nationally in the U.S. and provides online doctor visits with free, fast medicine delivery. The move into the U.K. represents the first international market for Lemonaid Health. Lemonaid Health medical professionals have helped hundreds of thousands of patients get access to convenient, high-quality healthcare since its founding more than seven years ago.

"We believe the future of healthcare is building long-lasting relationships with patients for a wide range of clinical services and delivering positive clinical outcomes," said Paul Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Lemonaid Health. "The partnership with Boots UK will enable us to expand our services internationally and help more patients access convenient affordable private healthcare in the coming years."

The Boots Online Doctor services can provide quick access to advice and prescription-only medicine without having to see a GP, through online consultations that can take as little as five minutes to complete. Customers simply visit onlinedoctor.boots.com and select the service they require. After registering, customers complete an online consultation by answering a series of questions – a process that can take between five to 10 minutes on average.

Patients will find out the outcome of their online consultation between two and 24 hours later depending on the service and, for services where medication is prescribed, they can collect their medicines from any Boots pharmacy in the UK on the same day, or get them delivered to their homes. They will also receive a video with follow up advice from the clinician authorising their treatment.

Patients will pay for each service as and when they need it on a pay as you go model, with prices starting from £15 inclusive of the prescription costs, with the opportunity to earn Boots Advantage Card points on purchases. Boots Online Doctor services will be powered by Lemonaid Health.

"Lemonaid presented the most innovative patient experience of all the potential partners we considered," said Tom McKay, Head of Health Hub & Online Doctor at Boots. "We're excited to build a longer-term partnership together to help offer patients quick access to advice and prescription-only medicine without having to see a GP."

About Boots

Boots UK (boots.com) is the largest pharmacy-led health and beauty chain in the UK and its purpose is to champion everyone's right to feel good.

With 2,336* stores and a team of around 52,000* colleagues, of which approximately 6,600* are registered pharmacists, the Boots brand has been at the heart of local communities across the UK since 1849. Boots UK is committed to providing exceptional customer and patient care and being the first choice for pharmacy, beauty, healthcare and wellness, alongside offering its innovative portfolio of product brands, including No7, the UK's No1 skincare brand, Soap & Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP and YourGoodSkin.

Boots UK is part of the Retail Pharmacy International division of Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA), which is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products.

More company information is available at boots-uk.com .

*As of Aug. 31, 2020.

About Lemonaid Health

Lemonaid Health is leading the next wave of telemedicine innovation and medicine delivery. We use clinical algorithms to augment our medical provider's knowledge as the basis for our platform that enables patients to quickly, safely and inexpensively get care and prescriptions for a variety of common medical conditions. Learn more at lemonaidhealth.com and lemonaidhealth.co.uk .

SOURCE Lemonaid Health