Lemonaid Health launches first on demand depression and anxiety online treatment service

Now operating nationally, Lemonaid Health leverages evidence-based guidelines and the most up-to-date clinical protocols to provide quality care for less than typical co-pays. In just a few minutes, Lemonaid enables patients to interact with a doctor for conditions like urinary tract infections (UTIs), birth control, hair loss, hypothyroidism, erectile dysfunction, genital herpes, and sinus infections. Lemonaid Health also provides free and fast delivery of medicines for many of the available services.

"We founded Lemonaid Health with the mission of providing cheaper, more accessible and convenient access to healthcare. Helping increase access to mental health services is an important next step for us," CEO, Paul Johnson says.

Only half of Americans living with depression and mental illness receive treatment, and the Center of Disease Control lists stigma associated with mental illness and help-seeking as one of the primary risk factors for suicide.

Paul commented, "We want to remove the stigma and bring treatment to those who need it."

Based on a test conducted by Lemonaid Health employees on May 24, 2019, only 10% of primary care clinics accepted new patients and were able to offer a same day appointment for depression and anxiety. 50% of primary care clinics didn't answer the phone. Of those who answered the phone, 30% of clinics would not accept new patients. The average price of a one-off consultation was nearly $200.

The Lemonaid Health service provides access to an on demand video visit following an online health questionnaire with an average wait time for a video of less than 6 minutes. The service includes unlimited follow-up video visits, messages or calls with a doctor, included in the monthly fee. All for a monthly price of less than half a single consultation at a clinic. Lemonaid Health will soon be integrating online therapy and digital support tools as part of the offering.

Dr. Davis Liu, Chief Medical Officer of Lemonaid Health says, "Our doctors prescribe recommended first-line treatments for depression and/or anxiety where the patient is appropriate for medication using our model. These include antidepressants such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs). We also support our patients in finding access to online therapy, in-person care and other support services."

Dr. Richard Cross, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California, Davis, is a clinical advisor to Lemonaid Health, shared, "What Lemonaid Health is doing is pretty amazing. They've addressed any major concerns I would have had including how frequent follow-ups are and protocols for prescribing."

Patients can start an online doctor visit for mental health treatment 24 hours a day and 7 days a week and Lemonaid Health is currently offering patients 50% off their first month of care.

