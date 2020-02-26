LemonBrew Launches New Technology to Ease the Emotional Stress of Buying a Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LemonBrew, a tech-enabled matching platform, pairs home buyers with local, expert real estate agents. Built by experienced entrepreneurs and operators in the real estate and mortgage industry, LemonBrew's founding team knows how inefficient it all is. LemonBrew markets directly to those looking to purchase a home with the promise that the perfect real estate agent can make the daunting and friction-filled home-buying process that much easier.

LemonBrew's technology platform consists of top real estate agents, whom they call Partner Agents, from the nation's most well-known brokerages like Coldwell Banker, Century21, RE/MAX and Keller-Williams as well the nation's largest cloud-based broker eXp Realty and market-leading regional brokerages like Allen Tate.

After a pilot roll out in local markets across North Carolina and Florida in fall of 2019, LemonBrew plans a nationwide expansion throughout 2020. With new home buyers coming on the platform daily, LemonBrew plans to add more Partner Agents from its current database of a couple thousand to over 50,000 by the end of the year.

"Our goal is to provide value to both the consumer as well as the real estate agent. When considering buying a home, the two biggest questions people have are, 'Where do I even begin?' and "How much does all this cost?' We've built our platform to ease the stress and help answer those questions. Not only do we match you with the best local Partner Agent, you actually get a rebate back at closing to offset some of the closing costs. It's a win-win!", says Reno Heine, CEO of LemonBrew.

With low interest rates, optimistic housing forecasts, and new home builder sentiment at decade highs, more people are striving for the dream of home ownership. Owning a home and the buying process can be stressful and too often, buyers don't know where to begin. When it comes to choosing an agent, it's important to keep quality standards high and that's exactly what LemonBrew does.

After answering a series of questions on the LemonBrew platform, the buyer is matched with a local, expert Partner Agent not only based on location but also on budget, property type, and other sales history metrics like how quickly that agent is able to find a client their dream home. LemonBrew's proprietary algorithm presents the buyer with profiles of the top 3 best Partner Agents and let's the buyer choose who to work with, putting the buyer in control.

As an added benefit, the buyer also receives a commission rebate at closing from their Partner Agent to help offset closing costs saving the consumer thousands of dollars.

LemonBrew's technology platform can be generally categorized as a simple lead generation business. Although LemonBrew is providing leads to the real estate agent or as LemonBrew calls them, Matches, the platform is built to provide as much value to the buyer as it provides to the real estate agent where transparency is key.

LemonBrew is at the intersection of technology and purpose, filling the gap in the real estate market by matching financially vetted and motivated buyers with local, expert and responsive Real Estate Agents.

