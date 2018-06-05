Lemonhead.LA Releases New Limited Edition "Reigning Men" Spacejam Luxe for Pride Month, Benefitting GLAAD

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonhead.LA, mess free "glitter for adults," is releasing their limited-edition Reigning Men Spacejam Luxe, today, to benefit GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization.

Each year during pride month, Lemonhead.LA, releases Reigning Men Spacejam to celebrate LGBTQ family members, friends, neighbors and fans. Both the LA LGBT Center and AmFAR have benefited in years past. For 2018 Pride, Lemonhead.LA updated their coveted couture blend of royal purples and blues to be more editorial, more fabulous and more Ultra Violet (2018 Pantone Color of the Year)!

Supporters can #SHOWYOURPRIDE by using the hashtag and tagging Reigning Men selfies on social using @lemonhead.la and @GLADD on Instagram, and @getlemonhead and @GLADD on Facebook and Twitter.

Spacejam Luxe Glitter Balm is a couture blend of luxury cosmetic glitters in various shapes, sizes and colors, ready-to-wear without the need for glitter glues. Each balm begins fully opaque but can be spread out to reveal the intricate blend of glitters taking each product from festival to red carpet.

Reigning Men is available for purchase for $28 at https://www.getlemonhead.com/shop/reigningmen, with $5 of every jar sold going to GLAAD.

Lemonhead.LA is a prestige, vegan and cruelty-free product line famous for creating the world's first mess-free glitter for adults™ founded by make-up artist Megan Dugan.

