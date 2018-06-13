Lemoyne Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection to Host Tasting with Cambria Winery Wines and Chairman's Selection® Buyer

A native of the East Bay area of northern California, Phillips caught the food-and-wine bug after studying at California Polytechnic Institute, so she began planning weddings and parties while managing events for a restaurant. It was there she discovered Cambria wines. In 2003, she left the restaurant to sell wine in San Francisco, building relationships with top chefs and sommeliers. She passed the Level One exam from the Court of Master Sommeliers and is a Certified Specialist of Wine from the Society of Wine Educators.

Phillips will offer samples of the following wines to those 21 years of age and older:

Atalon Pauline's Cuvée Napa Valley 2014 (Code 78824) – $15.99 ; quoted at $30 , save $14.01

2014 (Code 78824) – ; quoted at , save Cambria Benchbreak Pinot Noir Santa Maria Valley 2014 (Code 78871) – $13.99 ; quoted at $25.00 , save $11.01

Joining Phillips will be Steve Pollack, who continues to bring new and exciting wines into the PLCB's Chairman's programs. Wines in these programs are hand-picked, nationally rated, critically reviewed and available in Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores at prices that are substantially lower than nationally quoted prices.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

