Lemyn Organics Medical-Grade Hand Sanitizer Gel Receives ECOLOGO Certification

ECOLOGO Certifications is a voluntary, multi-attribute, lifecycle-based environmental certification that indicate a product has undergone rigorous scientific testing, exhaustive auditing or both, to prove its compliance with stringent, third party, environmental performance standards. The ECOLOGO mark tells the story of a product's environmental performance throughout its entire life cycle.

"We created Lemyn Organics Medical-Grade Hand Sanitizer Gel with the intent of providing our consumers with only the highest quality natural products on the market," said Stephanie Ittstein, founder of Lemyn Organics. "Our goal is to continuously innovate our brand and harness our devotion to sustainable practices that not only benefit our customers, but the environment as well."

With set metrics, Lemyn Organics Medical-Grade Hand Sanitizer Gel met the variety of criteria in the ECOLOGO standard including energy, manufacturing operations, health and environment, product performance and use, and product innovation. Lemyn Hand Sanitizers rigorous testing is essential in building confidence with its consumers and medical professionals, resulting in receiving additional certifications including, USDA Certified Biobased Product, PETA certified, Vegan & Cruelty Free, and Made in the USA. Lemyn Organics is also derm-tested and clinically proven to be safe for skin ages 3-99+.

Lemyn Organics Medical-Grade Hand Sanitizer Gel is available in 3 sizes, including 2oz., 8oz., and 12oz, ranging from $7.99-$19.99 on Lemyn.com, Wurthessentials.com and Amazon.com.

About Lemyn Organics

Lemyn Organics is the only organic medical-grade hand sanitizer in the United States that is 99.9999% effective in killing many illness-causing germs. Every ounce of Lemyn Organics hand sanitizer is tested by an independent lab for impurities before bottling and guarantees that the formula is 100% pure and free from carcinogens and other hazardous materials, in addition to the packaging being made of 100% recyclable plastic.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lemyn Organics