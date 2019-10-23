Len Monheit Promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Trust Transparency Center

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Transparency Center (TTC) has announced that Len Monheit has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Monheit previously served as the organization's Managing Partner and brings over two decades of industry experience and thought leadership to the position.

As Co-Managing Partner, Monheit led the formation of Trust Transparency's single ingredient trade stewardship programs in the curcumin, prebiotic and coconut categories globally. These programs have identified and championed crucial issues and opportunities in these categories including quality standards, definitions and representation of science and education with all influencer groups. Monheit has also been responsible for developing TTC's consulting practice, including its insights portfolio and expanding the organization's digital presence.

"I am excited to assume this new role and for the enhanced opportunity to champion natural and nutritional products companies doing it absolutely right when it comes to trust transparency in operations and actions," said Monheit. "We have an exceptionally talented team that will continue to innovate and strive to bring awareness to important ingredient categories, to validate and honor the best companies and their practices, and to help entrench science and quality across the industry."

Monheit joined Trust Transparency Center in 2017 from William Reed Business Media where he served as General Manager, North America for leading brands such as Nutraingredients-USA and FoodNavigator-US. Monheit cofounded online media company NPIcenter in 1999, which was sold to New Hope in 2006, served as Digital Media Director, and eventually assumed responsibility for New Hope's ingredient portfolio before taking a role in Strategic Business Development. He initiated international Market Quickstarts in Japan, China and India to teach about the US and global supplements and ingredient markets, then moved to the insights and consulting practice for key New Hope accounts.

Trust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. The organization's Single Ingredient Trade Association incubator program establishes a third-party baseline for ingredient quality, identity and appropriate category definitions and standards.

