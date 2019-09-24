Len Rosen Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director and CEO of the Firm's New Business in Israel

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Len Rosen has joined the Firm as a Senior Managing Director and CEO of the Firm's new business in Israel. He will be based in Tel Aviv.

Mr. Rosen was most recently the CEO of Barclays Israel, and before that held the same position at Lehman Brothers. Over the course of his 25-year career as a trusted advisor to clients in Israel, he has advised clients on many of the largest and most important M&A transactions, including Orbotech's sale to KLA, Orbotech's acquisitions of Photon Dynamics and Frontline, Given Imaging's sale to Covidien, Verint's acquisition of Witness Systems, SuperDerivatives' sale to ICE Noble Energy's sale of a stake in the Tamar natural gas field and a number of acquisitions for Teva Pharmaceuticals. In addition, Mr. Rosen has been involved in over 100 IPOs and equity transactions, including the IPOs of Ormat Geothermal, Verint, Mobileye, CyberArk, ADO Properties, ReWalk, Foamix, Kornit and Caesarstone. He has also been involved in over 60 fixed income transactions for Israel and Israeli companies, including the sovereign, Israel Electric and the emerging Israeli companies in the natural gas sector.

John Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman, said, "Israel has one of the most important ecosystems for technology and innovation globally, making it an extremely attractive environment for our advisory business. Len's strong relationships and extensive experience will enable us to provide best in class service to clients in Israel on their important strategic and financial issues, and we are pleased that he will be leading our business there."

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "Len has a great reputation as the pre-eminent investment banker in Israel, with a long and successful track record of advising clients on landmark Israeli transactions. We are thrilled to have a banker of his caliber join Evercore to lead our new Israeli business."

Mr. Rosen commented, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Evercore's new business in Israel. Evercore has advised on some of the highest profile M&A transactions in recent years, and the entry of such a high-end investment banking firm into the Israeli market is testament to the exceptional growth of the Israeli M&A economy, particularly in Technology, Life Sciences and Natural Resources, areas in which Evercore excels. Evercore's focus on providing the highest quality, differentiated and independent advice is highly valued by clients around the world, and I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team."

Mr. Rosen has a B.A. from Columbia and a J.D. from Columbia Law School. Prior to Barclays and Lehman Brothers, Len was an attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Evercore is the world's largest independent investment banking advisory firm and, to date in 2019, has advised on all of the five largest U.S. transactions and five of the seven largest transactions globally.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

