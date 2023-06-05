Len The Plumber Opens New Location in Teterboro, NJ

Len The Plumber has Provided Same Day Service, 7 Days a Week, with No Extra Charge on Evenings and Weekends to Homeowners Across the Mid-Atlantic For over 25 Years.

TETERBORO, N.J., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Len The Plumber, a Mid-Atlantic based plumbing company, today announced the opening of a new location in Teterboro, NJ  and will now provide service to homeowners in Bergen and Passaic Counties, NJ.

As far as plumbers go, Len The Plumber is one of the most reputable and skilled. Their plumbing expertise ranges from simple fixes, like dripping faucets, clogged drains and toilet repairs, to more complex jobs, like tankless water heater installation, sewer line replacements and whole house re-piping. The company prides itself on its "Same Day Service, 7 days a week" motto, and their fleet of trucks dispatch from dozens of neighborhood locations throughout the region, fully stocked with every part necessary to complete any job right away.

"We pride ourselves on listening carefully to the needs of our customers. When customers call us with a plumbing issue, they're looking for a skilled, trusted plumber to get to their home as quickly as possible. Our new office in New Jersey will continue to offer that sense of urgency in getting out to customers' homes while deploying the most skilled and highly trained professionals to get the job done right," said Jeff Cooper, CEO.

Visit Len The Plumber's website to learn about financing options and to take advantage of online plumbing service coupons, both of which make paying for plumbing services even easier! The company is currently offering $80 off any service and $99 off any main drain cleaning. Check back in often, as offers update frequently.

Len The Plumber is a locally-owned and operated Mid-Atlantic plumbing company with over 25 years of experience in residential and commercial plumbing inspection, installation and repair services. The company prides itself on upfront estimates and same day service from an army of experienced plumbing professionals. More information is available on the company website.

