Lena Eng Promoted to Managing Director of Craft Greater New York, to Champion Delivery of Modern Production Solutions for the Region

At Craft, Eng heads up operations, overseeing and working closely with her teams on being the key conductors in flawless execution, developing and implementing workflow models to optimize production processes and create efficiency while ensuring high-quality asset delivery for the agency's clients.

"We couldn't be more proud of and excited for Lena," said Shay Fu, EVP, Global Operations, Craft. "As the demand for assets and the proliferation of media channels only grows, our clients are coming to us and asking for agile, efficient and creative solutions to content delivery. Lena has become a great leader in serving as a flexible yet strategic partner for our clients. In her new role, I look forward to Lena bringing new solutions that challenge the traditional role of production."

Prior to joining the Craft team, Eng played many vital roles at RAPP, an Omnicom agency. In her last role, she was the VP of Program Operations, where she oversaw all stages of work for high-profile clients. She attributes her dedication to hard work and a can-do attitude from being a first-generation American, and having to navigate her career path largely on her own.

Eng graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Craft, a globally connected creative production business consists of 1,300+ makers in 120 countries, operating in 20+ studios, who specialize in content creation, print, digital, broadcast and transcreation. Craft, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, leverages data, technology and global resources to produce executions that help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives.

