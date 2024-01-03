QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The buying and selling of luxury handbags is a robust business, and Lena of The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is no stranger to the niche market. Well-known for her expertise and fast-growing following, she specializes in purchasing authentic designer handbags and small leather goods nationwide and internationally, offering sellers the best price for designer goods and reselling them to interested buyers at discounted prices.

Lena Live on Whatnot @goldpawnership Offers the Best in Modern Luxury Handbags & Designer Accessories All Starting at $1.00! Lena Live on Whatnot @goldpawnership Offers the Best in Modern Luxury Handbags & Designer Accessories All Starting at $1.00!

A designer influencer with years of experience when it comes to authenticating and valuing luxury bags, Lena's extensive career has garnered her respect and credibility and an impressive reputation as a growing leader in her industry.

"From beginning to end, I strive to make the buying and selling process of designer handbags seamless and prompt," Lena stated. "I have been reselling designer brands since high school. I know what to look for and I'm willing to pay top dollar to my clients with immediate payment as opposed to waiting months to be paid on consignment."

Lena is always prepared to strike a deal with a potential seller pending appraisal and a complete authentication process of the bags, wallets, or accessories. Although these handbags, accessories or streetwear are not required to be in perfect condition, the price she pays is based on the condition, demand, and several other factors. Lena then resells these bags to aspiring luxury handbag owners, offering consumers the best in modern luxury for the best price.

As a reseller, Lena frequently hosts live shopping streams on WhatNot, a live auction and social marketplace for shopping. Her Lena Live! @goldpawnership shows are fun, lively, and incredibly popular, featuring brand-name bags, jewelry, shoes and accessories, with bids starting at $1. Lena offers giveaways and an open chat feed during the livestream. "The sense of community on WhatNot is unique and doesn't feel like work for me to do what I enjoy each day," Lena states.

What type of products does The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. buy and sell?

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. buys and sells most high-end and mid-tier designer brands, such as Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes. These handbags come in many styles including handbags, shoulder bags, crossbody bags, totes, clutches, and wallets. The company also features accessories like belts, jewelry, shoes, and luggage.

How do sellers get paid?

Sellers that are in the market to sell handbags can reach out directly to Lena by appointment where she will authenticate and inspect each item in a promptly fashion. Once appraised, Lena will pay clients immediately via their preferred payment method.

A majority of clients mail in their designer brands with a complimentary prepaid insured shipping label. Once receive, items are authenticated same day and payment is sent immediately after authentication.

Why is direct selling better than consignment?

According to Lena, consignment has many drawbacks. Besides taking time for goods to be sold, there is often a hefty commission, and there is no guarantee that it will sell. However, a direct sale to Lena is immediate money in the bank. Prospective sellers can reach out via text or email to set up an in-person appointment.

About @Goldpawnership:

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. specializes in designer handbags, shoes, small leather goods, gold jewelry, diamonds, watches, designer jewelry, and accessories. The company is celebrating 15 years in business.

Media Contact:

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.

@Goldpawnership

617-479-GOLD (4653)

509 Beale St. Quincy, MA 02169

SOURCE Lena Niosi