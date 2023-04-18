LeNae & Trip Goolsby, MD Launch New Podcast Series: "Your Infinite Health"

NEW ORLEANS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeNae and Trip Goolsby, MD, Founders of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center, leaders in health optimization, age-reversal, and regenerative medicine are pleased to announce the launch of their new podcast series, "Your Infinite Health." Hosted by LeNae and Trip Goolsby, MD the podcast aims to empower listeners to take charge of their healthcare by exploring the latest advancements in peer-reviewed and evidence-based precision, integrative, and regenerative medicine.

Your The Infinite Health podcast

The podcast offers a fresh perspective on achieving success in health, and sometimes even challenging traditional healthcare approaches. The hosts bring the listener along for the journey in their discussion on various advancements in epigenetics, regenerative medicine and anti-aging bio-hacks such as stem cells, exosomes, and other regenerative medicinal options that have been peer-reviewed. Additionally, they delve into the nuances of nutrition, physical fitness, BHRT, and the role mind-set and the mind-body connection play into achieving optimal health and longevity.

"We're excited to launch the Your Infinite Health podcast and provide listeners with the knowledge and tools to be the CEO of their healthcare," said Dr. Goolsby. "Our goal is to empower our listeners to make informed decisions about their health by exploring integrative medicine and regenerative medicinal options that have been backed by science."

LeNae and Dr. Goolsby founded Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center in Louisiana over 13 years ago, and collectively they have over 60 years of practical clinical experience. Their expertise in the field of integrative and regenerative medicine allows them to provide valuable insights on a wide range of health optimization and age-reversal modalities, including what they refer to as their "4 Pillar Approach."

"We believe that precision-based integrative and regenerative medicine can change, not just your health, but also your life, and we're excited to share our knowledge with our listeners," said LeNae Goolsby. "Our podcast is an opportunity for people to learn about and become empowered with practical approaches to achieving success in their health."

The Your Infinite Health podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are streamed. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast and stay up-to-date on the latest episodes, which are released on a weekly basis.

For more information about the Your Infinite Health podcast, visit https://urlgeni.us/applepodcast/yourinfinitehealth For more information about LeNae, Trip Goolsby, MD and Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center, visit www.YourInfiniteHealth.com .

