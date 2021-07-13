Lenamon promoted to Americas Head of Valuation Advisory for JLL

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL announced today that it has promoted Tony Lenamon to Americas Head of Valuation Advisory. In his new role, Lenamon will focus on providing a client experience not readily achieved in the market, which includes building a platform that leverages JLL's global expertise to deliver local real estate solutions.

Tony Lenamon, Americas Head of Valuation Advisory for JLL

Lenamon joined JLL as a Managing Director in January 2020 to lead the National Valuation Advisory Multi-Housing practice, which he will continue concurrent with his new duties. During 2020, his group enjoyed a 45 percent year-over-year increase in revenue, despite the pandemic.

"I'm honored to lead this dedicated group of professionals," Lenamon said. "We're building an organization that will be the employer of choice in our industry, and our talented team will be the preferred provider of solutions to extremely sophisticated real estate lenders and investors."

A staunch believer in technology as a business driver and making data-driven decisions, he is committing the resources needed to provide technology solutions not readily achieved in the market.

Lenamon assumed his new role on July 1 from Managing Director Blake Lacher, who is shifting his full-time focus to the growth of JLL's Energy Solutions business in the Americas. Lacher, who has been with JLL for more than eight years, has made his mark on JLL's Valuation Advisory service, leading Corporate Finance and Net Lease and creating the company's regulated securities business. His efforts helped stabilize the business and prepare it for future growth.

"Tony is a proven leader who has delivered strong results since he joined JLL," said Global Valuation Advisory CEO Mark Wynne-Smith. "I can't thank Blake enough for stepping in as interim lead for Valuation Advisory, and I look forward to further partnership as Blake continues to grow the Energy Solutions practice, which is critical for the firm."

Lenamon has more than 30 years of professional experience and holds a degree in finance and real estate from The University of Texas at Arlington.

JLL's 1,700 qualified valuation professionals are connected across 44 countries, sharing insights and real-time data to deliver tailored client solutions and advice for its client's real estate and business asset interests. The team is globally connected but also maintains sector-based expertise and deep local knowledge in every market.

U.S. property valuation and tax consulting services are performed by JLL Valuation & Advisory Services, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

