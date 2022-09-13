Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap Bids Farewell to Outdoor Dining Escape, Lena's Oasis

Restaurant Celebrates Closing with Month-Long Activities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, located in the Del Ray/Rosemont neighborhood of Alexandria, announced today that its popular outdoor, tropical-themed dining experience, Lena's Oasis , will be closing at the end of this month.

Lena's Oasis' signature Ciao Bella wall Lena's Oasis interior

In June 2020, with the approval of temporary outdoor business permits by the City of Alexandria to help local businesses during Covid, the Yates family – the owners of Lena's – launched Lena's Oasis. Not satisfied with providing simply some covered outdoor seating, the Yates family and Lena's team aimed to provide a true escape for the Alexandria community at Lena's Oasis, with a unique, safe, captivating, and comfortable experience that was the first of its kind. Now, after more than two years and the city's temporary outdoor business permits expiring, Lena's Oasis is saying, "Arrivederci."

To create Lena's Oasis, the parking deck of Yates Corner was transformed into a 6,000 sq ft experiential dining escape consisting of a 4,000 sq ft tented area and 2,000 sq ft pet-friendly outdoor terrace that featured favorite dishes from Lena's main menu along with a themed specialty menu featuring exclusive cocktails and food offerings, in an immersive tropical atmosphere. The Yates family collaborated with REVOLUTION Events and CG & Co Events to bring the vision to life. The result - a tropical-themed tent filled with Moroccan-style décor, colorful mood lighting, a plethora of tropical plants, ceiling fans, vibrant chairs and tiled tables, and sheer white curtains to give diners a cabana-like feel at their table. Since its launch, the space has become a popular spot for regional diners to enjoy, from a simple night out to large-scale private events and weddings. Additionally, the experience's signature "Ciao Bella" photo wall has become the highlight of diners' visits for posting Instagram-worthy moments.

Over the last two years, Lena's Oasis has offered a safe and unique space for people to continue to enjoy the simple pleasure of eating out – serving tens of thousands of guests – and providing diners a captivating experience to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family – with over 3,500 birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions celebrated.

"Lena's Oasis has been one of our favorite and most unexpected 'experiments' to date," said Jason Yates. "It's been a thrill to provide the community with an escape from the stresses of pandemic living and an alternative dining experience that guests could feel comfortable in and still enjoy a meal out. One major motivating factor for thinking outside the box with the creation of Lena's Oasis, was to not only retain our existing team members during the pandemic but expand the Lena's team to employ many displaced local workers. We're so proud of our incredible team at Lena's for taking on the challenges of the new space and making all our guests feel welcome, safe, and at home. With all the memories we've had there over the last two years, the closing of Lena's Oasis is bittersweet, but we're looking forward to welcoming our guests back again at Lena's Tap Room, Lena's Beer Garden, and The Loft at Lena's."

"Lena's Oasis was an amazing example of small business innovation during the pandemic. With Lena's Oasis they provided a place for much needed connection and normalcy in a very trying time, and for that, we are forever grateful," said Lauren Fisher, President of the Del Ray Business Association. "The Yates' innovative and reputable business models, charitable contributions, and close ties with the community are why they were awarded the Heart of Del Ray in 2021."

To celebrate the success of this pop-up dining experience, throughout the month of September, Lena's Oasis will host a variety of activities.

For every reservation made at Lena's Oasis during the month of September, the restaurant will donate $1 to ALIVE, a food program that services individuals in need within the Alexandria community. Additionally, Lena's will activate their annual Lena's Loyalty program for their most loyal guests, gifting them a complimentary bottle of wine when they dine at Lena's during the month of September.

and 20, featuring a sneak peek at new Italian wines being added to Lena's main menu with dishes specifically paired by Lena's chef. A professional photographer will be on-site on September 30 for guests to take home a special commemorative photo in front of the signature Ciao Bella wall.

for guests to take home a special commemorative photo in front of the signature Ciao Bella wall. Guests who post their celebratory farewell visits at Lena's Oasis on social media using the hashtag #LenasOasisFarewell, will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Lena's gift card.

For more information, please visit LenasOasis.com.

About Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, located in the Del Ray/Rosemont neighborhood of Alexandria since 2015, was voted a Top 100 Neighborhood Gem Restaurant in America by OpenTable, won Best Pizza for Zebra's Readers' Choice Award, and was awarded the Heart of Del Ray by Del Ray residents. The restaurant is named after the owner, Jason Yates', mother, Lena.

In addition to Lena's Tap Room – the original indoor family friendly bar and dining room – Lena's provides three other dining experiences. Lena's Beer Garden, a dog-friendly outdoor space nestled among the hedges, featuring a large fire pit, water fountain, patio heaters and vast greenery. Lena's Oasis, the result of pandemic indoor dining restrictions, is a dynamic, tropical, outdoor, tented venue located on the top floor of the parking deck at Yates Corner. Finally, The Loft at Lena's, the restaurant's second-floor space, transforms into different themed dining experiences several times per year. Currently, The Loft at Lena's - Velvet & Rye, takes diners back in time to the 1920s with the luxury of lush velvet banquets, flowing curtains, jewel-toned Art Deco patterns, and opulent crystal chandeliers. True to the era, the experience features hand-crafted, Prohibition-inspired cocktails and seasonal specialties.

