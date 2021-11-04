Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap Completely Transforms Space in Five Days from Summer Seaside Restaurant to Secluded Old Hollywood Glam Retreat

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, today revealed its latest experience for The Loft at Lena's. Take a trip back in time to The Loft at Lena's – Velvet & Rye, reminiscent of an intimate setting from the Golden Age of the 1920s and the birth of new prosperity, jazz, and glamour.

Last year's winter experience, The Loft at Lena's - Winter Lodge Previous spring time experience, The Loft at Lena's - Full Bloom

In just 5 short days, The Loft has been magically turned into a sophisticated, opulent space. Warm, glowing lighting reveals a dramatic Grand Salon immersed in the luxury of lush velvet banquets, flowing curtains and gleaming gold accents. Guests are surrounded in elegance with rich, jewel-toned Art Deco patterns that wrap the walls and elegant crystal chandeliers that drape from the ceiling.

True to the era, the experience menu features hand-crafted, classic cocktails including a Plum Bourbon Smash, Earl Grey Old Fashioned, and the Velvet & Rye Smoked Manhattan to name a few. The dining menu also highlights some seasonal additions including an Apple & Butternut Squash Soup topped with crème fraiche, pumpkin seed oil, and pistachio; Spicy Honey Pork Belly starter with toasted pistachios and spicy calabrese honey; and a Grilled Lamb Chops entrée with charred broccolini, pine nuts, and gremolata. Cooler weather also means the return of a guest-favorite, our Affogato – a classic Italian espresso-based dessert with amaretto, vanilla gelato, and praline hazelnut vanilla cookies. To complete the dining experience, Velvet & Rye will showcase live local jazz on Thursday nights.

"The transformation process is incredibly fast-paced and labor intensive, but it's all worth it when we see the look on our guests' faces when the elevator opens," said Jason Yates, owner of Lena's. "The last year has been challenging for our community and we've been thrilled to bring a little bit of delight, whimsy, and escapism to the community with each iteration of The Loft at Lena's."

The intense and complete renovation of Lena's seasonal space happens in less than five days. Velvet & Rye is the fourth concept that has transformed the space at The Loft at Lena's. Previous concepts included: The Loft at Lena's – Winter Lodge, which debuted December 2020 to much success. The Loft at Lena's – Full Bloom, a spring concept with an abundance of vibrant flower, drew record diners from across the region. Most recently, The Loft at Lena's - Oceans 21, drew inspiration from the breathtaking and serene coasts of the Northeast. The Yates family, who owns Lena's, partnered with Katie Kirby from REVOLUTION for the various concepts.

The Yates family has always been deeply committed to the health and safety of its patrons and team members. In addition to meeting and exceeding CDC COVID-19 guidelines and being a proud ALX Promise Pledge Partner, innovative, state-of-the-art, disinfection technology fans that kill 99.99% of airborne pathogens, including the virus that causes COVID-19, were installed in The Loft at Lena's space and run continuously 24 hours a day. The Haiku fans by Lexington, Kentucky based manufacturer, Big Ass Fans®, are part of the Clean Air System that uses UV-C technology to deliver cleaner and safer air. The space also has open air windows to let fresh air in and the HVAC equipment has been programmed to bring additional fresh air in from outside as opposed to only recirculating the air within the space.

In addition to The Loft at Lena's experience, Lena's is also home to Lena's Oasis – a tented tropical retreat – and Lena's Beer Garden and Tap Room – Lena's original restaurant space and outdoor beer garden that includes a firepit and heaters.

