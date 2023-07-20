Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap Reveals Next Themed Dining Experience

Restaurant Transforms Popular Loft at Lena's Space in Five Days From Hollywood Glam to Old World Havana Luxury

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, located in the Del Ray/ Rosemont neighborhoods of Alexandria, today announced its latest experience for The Loft at Lena's. The second-story space's theme, that has changed seasonally since it opened in 2020, will open for dinner on Friday, July 21, as Havana 151 - a sultry, elegant supper club with a Latin/Cuban flair. The dining experience will immerse guests in rich and decadent decor with a unique take on an Old Havana luxury hotel of the 1940/50's. The space carries a sexy, stylish vibe and your imagination will almost smell the cigar smoke hanging in the thick, humid air. Havana 151 allows guests to travel back in time and experience a piece of Cuban culture.

Seafood Paella Havana 151 Punch Bowl

The design of Havana 151 features an eclectic mix of rich textures including distressed tile, tropical plants, wrought iron, leather textured walls, sparkling chandeliers, and floor-to-ceiling stained glass windows.

"We were really pleasantly surprised at how our guests absolutely enjoyed our most recent experience, Velvet & Rye." said Jason Yates, owner of Lena's. "It seemed that everyone embraced the roaring 20's era experience of Velvet & Rye and had a lot of fun doing so. In choosing what direction we wanted to go in with our new experience, we wanted to choose another concept that was just as captivating. One in which you felt transported back in time once again, and if you so choose, could dig in and be a part of it without it being too much of a gimmick. This is the real deal and we are so excited to share it with our guests!"

Havana 151's experience menu is where unforgettable food and drink collide bringing a taste of Cuba to Alexandria. Starters include shrimp and white fish Ceviche and sauteed Havana Mussels with garlic and white wine. New entrees include Seafood Paella with shrimp, calamari, mussels, and sausage and Birria Tacos with slow-cooked beef short ribs. New sides don't disappoint either with Fried Sweet Plantains, Fried Yucca, and Mexican Corn and to satisfy your sweet tooth, the new experience menu includes Coconut Rum Cake and Dow's 10 Year Port.

The Loft at Lena's wouldn't be complete without new show-stopping cocktails they've become known for. The new experience comes with a playful new cocktail menu including the signature Havana 151 Punch Bowl- a delicious and seductive cocktail that features over-proof 151 rum in a captivating presentation for two. Other Cuban-inspired cocktails that make the experience complete are the Smoked El Presidente poured tableside, featuring Ron Zacapa 23 Year, Lillet Blanc, Grand Marnier, and house-made grenadine, and the Cubre Libre, with Havana Club Rum, Cointreau, and glass bottled Mexican Coca-Cola.

The complete transformation of The Loft at Lena's space in less than five days is nothing short of pure magic. The entire space is taken down nearly to the studs, and rebuilt with new paint, wall coverings, furniture, lighting, glassware, menus, uniforms, and more. Havana 151 is the fifth concept that has transformed the space at The Loft at Lena's. Previous concepts included: The Loft at Lena's – Winter Lodge, which debuted December 2020 to much success. The Loft at Lena's – Full Bloom, a spring concept with an abundance of vibrant flowers, drew record diners from across the region, The Loft at Lena's - Oceans 21, drew inspiration from the breathtaking and serene coasts of the Northeast, and most recently, The Loft at Lena's - Velvet & Rye, which was the longest staying themed dining experience in the space due to popularity. The Yates family, who own Lena's, once again worked with Katie Kirby as well as Erin Cermak from REVOLUTION for their newest concept.

In addition to The Loft at Lena's experience, Lena's is also home to Lena's Tap Room – Lena's original restaurant with a rustic, tavern style bar and dining room – and Lena's Beer Garden – Lena's outdoor, dog-friendly dining area that features market lights, luscious greenery, water feature, and fire pit and heaters during the colder months.

Havana 151 will open on Friday, July 21 at 5:00 p.m. and host weekly live salsa, rhumba, jazz, and more.

Opens: July 21, 2023 at 5:00 pm

The Loft at Lena's – Havana 151

Open for Lunch and Dinner and Brunch (Saturday and Sunday)

Reservations Strongly Recommended

Where: Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road

Alexandria, VA 22301

