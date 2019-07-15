Lenati Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Loyalty Service Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

PORTLAND, Ore., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenati, the strategy and design division of ProKarma, has been named a leader by Forrester Research Inc. in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019 report. Of a total 14 companies included in the report, five were ranked as leaders. Current service offerings and overall strategy of each company were evaluated as part of the processes, with Forrester ranking Lenati in the top two firms for strength of its current services and noting that "companies looking to reboot their loyalty strategy and challenge their thinking will like Lenati's approach."

The report provides an in-depth look at some of the most significant loyalty program service providers and how each meets marketers' needs in strategy, technology and execution. According to the report, "Marketers need strategic guidance to make the most of their programs and, more importantly, to contextualize the role of the program in a larger strategy for earning, recognizing, and maintaining customer loyalty regardless of whether that customer is a loyalty program member." Service providers "position loyalty as an outcome, not a program."

The report notes that loyalty is just the tip of the spear for Lenati and that client engagements often lead to further opportunities for personalization, mobile design and experience design work. Lenati clients interviewed for the report commended the company for "the curious, confident and proactive way it tackles their work."

"Being recognized as a leader in the loyalty service providers space by Forrester is a huge pride point for us," said Clay Walton-House, managing director, Integrated Customer Loyalty Services at Lenati. "Our team helps create exceptional, disruptive experiences across the customer lifecycle, and we're excited to be recognized as an innovative leader in the industry."

Lenati uses proprietary methods and tools to develop customer insights that inform end-to-end customer experience, increase customer retention and amplify customer acquisition, all of which are tied directly to business performance and profitability.

"CrowdTwist turns to Lenati when its clients require complex, comprehensive and inventive loyalty and engagement strategies," said Emily Rudin, chief customer officer at CrowdTwist, an industry-leading provider of comprehensive multichannel loyalty and analytics solutions. "We are confident in the work that they do and congratulate them on their most recent placement in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019 report, as it is well-deserved and warranted."

About Lenati

Lenati serves as valued advisors and collaborators to companies looking for customer-focused solutions and best practices in marketing, sales and customer experience. Working across the customer lifecycle, from acquisition to engagement and retention, Lenati is the leading consultancy helping the world's best-known companies to form an indelible bond between brand and customers.

As the strategy and design division of ProKarma, Lenati has a global footprint that enables it to scale solutions across strategy, design, prototype and development using cutting edge technology to deliver high-value experiences.

About ProKarma

ProKarma is a global digital services company that helps organizations build the vision and the tools to run the future. With expertise in strategy, technology and operations, ProKarma delivers design-engineered solutions that accelerate growth for the world's largest companies. Its team of more than 3,500 experts has been delivering experiential competitive advantages since 2004. For more information, visit http://www.prokarma.com.

SOURCE ProKarma

Related Links

www.prokarma.com

