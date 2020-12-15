Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC Chooses Adwerx to Power Direct-to-Consumer Digital Marketing for Every Loan Officer

By automating digital marketing at scale, Lend Smart, LLC is driving an increase in producer efficiency. Tweet this

"Equipping our loan officers with Adwerx Enterprise makes it possible for them to reach home buyers where they're spending a majority of their time today: on digital platforms," said Lend Smart LLC CEO Scott Flaherty. "The ease and effectiveness of Adwerx's service increases our loan officers' productivity and allows them to focus on serving more clients. Plus, every ad is company branded with compliance built into the process, freeing the loan officers from fear that ads won't meet our company brand standards."

By automating digital marketing at scale, Lend Smart, LLC is building personal and corporate brand awareness online while driving an increase in producer efficiency. Traditionally, personalized advertising of this kind has been a non-starter for loan officers due to compliance concerns and the time and expertise required to deploy digital campaigns. Adwerx is changing the way mortgage companies think about advertising, as their proprietary automation platform solves challenges that have prevented the industry from fully entering the digital age.

"We believe digital advertising should be simple, effective, and happen automatically wherever possible," says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "With our platform and integrations, you don't need to be a tech expert to run advanced, digital marketing campaigns in your local area targeting just the right people. Making online and streaming TV advertising accessible, frictionless, and easy for our clients is our top priority, and we're thrilled to join forces with Lend Smart, LLC to do so for their team."

About Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC

The Minneapolis based mortgage company, Lend Smart Mortgage, started small and had a goal of providing large company benefits with a small company feel. From the beginning, our goal was to provide a home mortgage experience unlike any of our competitors.

Choose a Trusted and Respected Leader. As a direct lender, Lend Smart's trusted reputation has been built on the confident referrals from our valued clients. Learn more at lendsmartmortgage.com .

About Adwerx

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Adwerx customers are able to deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps, while driving growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com .

