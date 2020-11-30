Lendeavor, Inc. Names Chad Widensky National Sales Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendeavor, the modern finance company for healthcare practices, today announced that it has named Chad Widensky national sales director. Mr. Widensky was previously Lendeavor's regional director of practice finance for the Northeast.

"Our team of experienced regional directors has built tremendous momentum heading into 2021, and Chad is the perfect fit to lead our next phase of growth," said Andrew Bennett, Lendeavor's Vice President of Operations. "Over a long career in the practice finance industry, Chad has helped thousands of healthcare providers and their advisors -- both in the Northeast and nationally -- building a sterling reputation for unmatched integrity and productivity. At Lendeavor, Chad has exemplified the qualities of empathy, transparency and customer focus that we value in a teammate and leader, and we couldn't be more thrilled about his well-deserved transition into management."

Widensky joined Lendeavor in March 2019 after nearly a decade at Bank of America Practice Solutions. A top loan originator in practice finance for the last 11 years, Widensky is a recognized leader known for his consultative approach to client interaction, with a focus on educating and serving practitioners beyond the financing process. "I'm excited to join the executive team at Lendeavor and lead our amazing group of regional directors as we continue to grow our sales organization and company as a whole," said Widensky.

Following Mr. Widensky's promotion, Lendeavor has begun a national search for a new Northeast regional director.

About Lendeavor

Lendeavor's mission is to create financial products that make starting and running a healthcare practice easier. Lendeavor's offerings include practice lending, business bank accounts, and insurance. The company was founded in 2013 by Daniel Titcomb and James Bachmeier III, who were both raised by small business owners and felt they could make it simpler for healthcare practitioners to become successful business owners.

