LenderHomePage Launches the New Loanzify Mobile App that Redefines "Home Buying Experience"

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leading digital mortgage platform LenderHomePage announced the launch of the company's redesigned Loanzify mobile app, as well as its integration with LenderHomePage's mortgage Point-of-Sale system. Loanzify App version 4.0 raises the bar for mobile experience with its clean, modern and user-friendly interface. The enterprise-grade app is also 100% configurable and brandable for loan originator teams of all sizes, helping support the most critical components of front-end digital mortgage origination.

Due to the global pandemic, the demand for a digitized borrower experience and loan process accelerated rapidly. A recent 2020 study conducted by Forbes and Freddie Mac found that 91% of lenders surveyed agree that borrower expectations for a more robust digital mortgage experience have risen dramatically as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. The Loanzify Mobile App meets consumer objectives, while empowering mortgage brokers and loan originators to offer the technological capabilities needed to compete against industry giants.

Enter the Loanzify Mobile App which is designed to simplify home financing and streamline the process for loan officers, mortgage brokers, enterprise, and most importantly, consumers. With its single sign-on integration with Loanzify POS, the new mobile app allows Loan Officers to close more loans faster, delights borrowers, and automates origination at speed and scale.

Aimed at simplifying the home buying process, the Loanzify Mobile App reimagines digital mortgage acquisition by providing a simple, yet intelligent consumer-facing UX, in addition to powerful loan management and engagement tools for Loan Originators. Key features of the Loanzify mobile app include:

Interview-style mortgage application (lite and full 1003) compatible and compliant with new URLA/MISMO 3.4 requirements

Modernized interface and enhanced UX to maximize borrower engagement and encourage application completion

Integration with Loanzify POS for a comprehensive and mobile-ready Borrower Portal and Loan Management System

Company's flagship Mortgage Calculators with down to the penny accuracy

Enhanced Borrower and Realtor onboarding

Improved document scanner and uploading

Compatibility with Android and IOS operating systems

"Even before the pandemic, it was clear that an intuitive, transparent, self-serve mortgage platform would be the biggest driver for Borrowers to secure their home financing online with confidence. We obsessed over this idea until we developed what we feel is a superior consumer experience - the best in class - but we couldn't stop there," explains Rocky Foroutan, CEO of LenderHomePage. "We knew the perfect solution would combine automations with the right amount of 'human touch', so we armed mortgage professionals with the tools to effectively guide Borrowers in navigating the mortgage process and finding the perfect loan. Creating a seamless connection between our Mobile App and Loanzify POS wasn't just a logical move - the new lending environment demanded it."

About LenderHomePage:

Since 2003, LenderHomePage.com is the leading provider of a secure and compliant cloud-based digital mortgage platform that powers lender websites, mobile apps, and mortgage POS solutions. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use LenderHomePage.com's customizable and scalable solutions to enhance borrower experience, streamline the mortgage process, and increase Loan Officer productivity and efficiency.

About Loanzify:

Loanzify POS by LenderHomePage is part of a suite of innovative productivity solutions developed for the modern mortgage professional.

