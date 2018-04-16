LenderLive Acquires reQuire Holdings

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, reQuire offers diverse services, including lien release tracking, title search and reporting services, title curative services, due diligence, quality assurance, asset valuation and business process management (BPM) technology solutions. reQuire's current products will complement LenderLive's document and settlement services offerings and enable the combined companies to provide additional market-leading compliant solutions to their clients.

"When John Surface and I joined LenderLive nine months ago, we said one of our priorities would be to use strategic acquisitions to build out the services side of our business and enhance the capabilities of the broader organization," said Rob Clements, chairman and chief executive officer of LenderLive. "We look forward to joining forces with Al Will and his team at reQuire as we execute on our long-term growth plans."

"The acquisition of reQuire strengthens our current franchise and solidifies LenderLive's position as a leading provider of financial and compliance services," added John Surface, president and chief operating officer of LenderLive. "The transaction deepens our management team and gives us a broad set of adjacent products that significantly expand our ability to serve our clients."

"We are very excited to join the LenderLive family. This combination significantly enhances our scale and capabilities that will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients and new opportunities for our employees," said Al Will, chief executive officer of reQuire.

Evercore acted as LenderLive's financial advisor and Ballard Spahr LLP acted as legal counsel to LenderLive in connection with the acquisition.

About reQuire

reQuire Holdings' companies include reQuire Real Estate Solutions, Service 1st, CRES and Covius. This client-focused, quality-driven family of companies provides innovative settlement and curative solutions, residential and commercial mortgage loan underwriting and due diligence, and BPM technology solutions for the financial services industry.

About LenderLive

As a trusted premier services provider, LenderLive partners with financial companies to transform their day-to-day operations by delivering technology-enabled outsourced solutions that improve efficiencies, reduce operational errors, and mitigate compliance risk.

The company's solutions are designed to work together or can be tailored to meet client needs. As a proven partner, clients rely on LenderLive daily for thousands of high-quality transactions and notifications for their valued customers.

LenderLive is a portfolio company of Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm investing in financial services.

For more information about the company and its services, visit www.lenderlive.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lenderlive-acquires-require-holdings-300630090.html

SOURCE LenderLive Services, LLC

Related Links

http://www.lenderlive.com

