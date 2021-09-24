Lenders Service Corporation (LSC) Joins Unitas Financial Services

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenders Service Corporation (LSC) is excited to announce its merger with Unitas Financial Services (Unitas) whose mission is to provide the nation's simplest portfolio protection to lenders and real estate investors across the country. LSC is a licensed Managing General Insurance Agency that has served the insurance needs of the lending community since 1981. Unitas, pronounced [YOO-ni-tahs], is a Latin word that means "Oneness or Unity". The merger with Unitas serves to provide an even broader range of highly specialized lender and real estate investor protection programs to all clients, backed by exceptional customer service.

The merger of LSC with Unitas brings together a total of 14 insurance carriers and 510 clients across 30 states. LSC is based in Louisville, KY, and Unitas is based in Dublin, OH with offices in Debary, FL, and representatives across the United States. The merger builds upon the "customer first" service philosophy that has guided both companies to success. Clients will also have access to a robust range of new products, including insurance tracking, mortgage settlement solutions, blanket mortgage, blanket consumer protection (VSI), blanket equipment coverage, and more. A complete list of protection programs is available at https://www.unitas360.com .

In addition, the merger between LSC and Unitas brings unmatched claims handling experience, better coverage for lenders, and a depth of leadership and staff experience that is unmatched in the industry. Previously, LSC had acquired the Financial Products Division of Assured Partners NL, LLC's Lexington, KY office. The merger with LSC is a clear signal of Unitas's dedication to the lender protection market, as well as its commitment to provide the most up-to-date and innovative products, services, and concepts in financial institution coverage.

When asked about the merger with Unitas, LSC President Gary Criscillis expressed his excitement for the company's future in the financial industry. "With the talent, industry knowledge, and carrier access that comes with our combined organizations, we will be able to provide our clients with a more diverse, creative, and comprehensive lineup of products and services". In addressing LSC's clients, Mr. Criscillis added. "We cannot say thank you enough for your loyalty to our agency over these last 40 years. We will continue to work hard in earning that loyalty as we move into the future as a part of the Unitas family."

Unitas was formed in 2020 when Golden Eagle Insurance, founded in 1995, merged with Innovative Risk Solutions, founded in 2005. Unitas provides portfolio protection services for lenders, such as vendor's single interest (VSI), blanket mortgage hazard, blanket commercial equipment, collateral protection insurance (CPI), lender-placed hazard and flood coverage, loan default coverage (Protequity), tax tracking, guaranteed asset protection (GAP), as well as portfolio protection for real estate investors. Lenders in the property and automotive sectors will benefit from a combined 82 years of industry experience from LSC and Unitas. The merged companies will be in a strong market position to offer their services to lenders and real estate investors going forward.

LSC gives heartfelt thanks to their clients for their loyalty throughout the decades. When asked about what the future will look like for LSC clients under the Unitas banner, Mr. Criscillis put it simply: "I think the future is bright." Visit Unitas360.com for more information.

