Lendesk Expands Lender Spotlight with New Alternative Lending Section, Providing Mortgage Brokers Easier Connection to Wide Selection of Lenders

Brokers are now able to leverage a new feature in Lender Spotlight, helping them easily find the right mortgage for their clients

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendesk Technologies, the premier FinTech provider for Canada's mortgage professionals, and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced its newly created alternative lending section in the company's Lender Spotlight mortgage product – the most complete and accurate digital database of rates and policies for Canada's best mortgage brokers.

"Canadian mortgage professionals already leverage Lender Spotlight to connect with thousands of lender products," said Alex Conconi, Founder and CEO of Lendesk. "Now, brokers can expand their search to access alternative lenders to ensure they are delivering the best possible loan for their clients. Lender Spotlight was designed to ensure our broker partners are able to deliver their clients the right loan for their situation and this expansion has significantly advanced that mission."

The alternative lending section of Lender Spotlight currently features more than 20 lenders - including Alta West, VWR Capital, Alpha August Real Estate Advisory (AAREA), and Fisgard. Lendesk will be adding additional lenders to the product each week. Mortgage brokers can access the alternative lending section of Lender Spotlight at no cost by visiting LenderSpotlight.ca.

Since launching Lender Spotlight, Lendesk has made significant investments in the database to best serve partners, including the addition of the Compare and Share feature last year. Through this feature, mortgage brokers across the country compare different lenders' mortgage rates and comprehensive policies, line-by-line, in real-time. Brokers can then export them as a package to be easily shared with clients in a secure, professional and accessible way.

Lender Spotlight is also integrated with Finmo, Lendesk's digital mortgage application product. Through this integration, brokers can use Lender Spotlight to search and qualify thousands of products and suggest the best loan options based on specific deal criteria.

About Lendesk

Lendesk is a Canadian technology company that is modernizing the mortgage industry for mortgage professionals and lenders. Lendesk operates Finmo, Lender Spotlight, Gateway and Enterprise solutions, with more than 10,000 mortgage brokers using its products. Secure integrations with other industry providers make for an enhanced user experience, while robust bank-grade security measures provide peace of mind. Lendesk was founded in 2014 by former Mortgage Broker Alex Conconi of Conconi Growth Partners.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Lendesk team is composed of world-class software developers, app designers and online security experts. Lendesk is SOC 2 audited annually by KPMG.

For more information and company news, visit Lendesk.com.

SOURCE Lendesk

Related Links

https://www.Lendesk.com

