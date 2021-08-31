Lendica Partners with Top ERP Software Companies to Launch FundNow and PayLater

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendica, a fintech startup providing embedded financing solutions, recently announced a partnership with industry leading supply chain management platforms Flourish Software and Apex Trading.

These partnerships mark a new era in supply chain financing. Flourish and Apex customers will soon be able to instantly get funded for their open invoices and extend better payment options to customers – all done with a few clicks directly from their ERP dashboard.

"Smart operators know the importance of optimizing their cash flow throughout the supply chain," says Jared Shulman, CEO of Lendica. "The challenge is the process is often confusing and drawn out. Our software provides transparent funding options from right where and when the customer needs it – right at their 'point of decision.' No more wasting time with dead-end financial institutions and more time focused on scaling the business."

"We are fortunate to partner with Flourish and Apex who demonstrate the importance of great user experience and customer success," adds Lendica's CTO Jerry Shu. "Both of these companies have a growing base of customers that can soon use Lendica's software to get smarter about their cash flow."

Operators can activate FundNow, a tool used to get paid instantly on outstanding invoices, or PayLater, a way for their customers to pay invoices over time, within a few minutes through Lendica's iTab – an integrated application that sits on top of Flourish/Apex's order dashboard. Once activated, operators can immediately select individual or bulk invoices to FundNow or PayLater. Lendica provides the capital and uses its secure payment platform to easily collect and distribute the funds.

"The whole process is seamless," says Colton Griffin, CEO of Flourish Software. "We have seen customers at times struggle with funding their supply chain and operations. This partnership immediately addresses these issues. We are thrilled to integrate Lendica directly onto the Flourish platform to help our customers instantly access funding."

"Our customers have been searching for better options for invoice financing," adds John Manlove, Apex Trading CEO. "We were approached by a Lendica customer to help them with better customer payment options. We are delighted to very soon be able to provide these two innovative products across our entire customer base. The partnership is a win for all!"

Customers interested in learning more about Lendica's FundNow or PayLater options can visit Lendica's website or ask their Flourish/Apex representative about early access.

About Lendica

Lendica is a truly embedded finance company focused on smart lending. We provide simple and transparent funding solutions for businesses at the point of decision. Businesses today rely on many technology vendors to make and execute decisions – process payment, make deliveries, purchase inventory, manage invoice, etc. Lendica creates integrated technology which enables tech vendors to provide their clients instant access to capital and help them finance these decisions and grow their business.

Press Contact:

Jared Shulman

(617) 286-2390

https://golendica.com

SOURCE Lendica