Lending Express Expands Into Silicon Valley; Onboards Moshe Kazimirsky as VP of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development

Over the past 12 months, Lending Express has increased the total number of loans matched six-fold, connected SMBs to $50M in funding since operations began in 2016 Q4, and expects to quadruple their amount of US funding in three quarters from $1.3M to $5.7M.

"The alternative lending sector is growing at an incredibly rapid rate," says Eden Amirav, CEO and Co-Founder of Lending Express. "After the immense success we've had in the Australian market, we knew that our platform was ready to take on the US. Moshe's appointment, combined with our newly opened office in California will enable us to keep pace with the burgeoning industry and continue to service more lenders and businesses around the world."

In his new position, Moshe Kazimirsky will head up partnership management, business strategy and operations. Previously, Kazimirsky led the Platform business at AVG Technologies, a $80M portfolio later acquired by Avast Software, where he was charged with handling strategic partnerships. While there, he managed all key platform partnerships and deals with heavyweights such as Google, Yahoo, IAC, Amazon, and eBay as well as maximized revenue and increased customer lifetime value (LTV).

"Lending Express is fundamentally changing the nature of business lending and empowering SMBs with the tools they need to get their ventures off the ground," commented Kazimirsky. "I'm thrilled to be able to apply my extensive experience in strategic planning to build the relationships that will enable Lending Express to continue to grow and expand their offering."

Lending Express' technology matches businesses with the most relevant lenders and provides a fast, simple funding solution at no cost. Through their proprietary AI-powered AlgoScore™ and MatchScore™ algorithms they are able to predict the likelihood of a potential business to be funded and match the most relevant SMBs with the right lender, financial solution, and terms, providing lenders with the most qualified customers and thus increasing conversion rates from application to loan.

About Lending Express

Lending Express is the only AI-powered marketplace for business loans in the United States and Australia. Lending Express' technology matches businesses with the most relevant lenders and provides a fast, simple funding solution at no cost. Lending Express is rapidly growing with over 55,000 loyal customers and over $40mil in SMB loans funded through its platform. The company has partnered with more than 25 leading lenders and FinTech companies. The Lending Express marketplace offers multiple business funding products such as unsecured business loans, lines of credit, merchant cash advances and invoice factoring. For more information, visit https://www.lending-express.com.

